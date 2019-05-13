College admissions scandal: Where the cases stand

BOSTON (AP) — Hollywood stars. Business executives. Top collegiate coaches.

Two months ago, federal prosecutors announced dozens of charges against wealthy parents, college sports coaches and others accused of participating in a sweeping admissions cheating scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” The list of defendants includes actresses, leading businesspeople and coaches at top universities. Those cases are moving through the federal court process as some of the accused accept their charges and others fight them.

A look at where the cases stand: