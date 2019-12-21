Brown scores 25, helps Wake Forest holds off N.C. A&T

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored 25 points Saturday afternoon including a key baseline jumper down the stretch as Wake Forest pulled away late for a 76-64 victory over North Carolia A&T.

Brown’s shot from the left side with 2:22 left answered a 3-pointer from A&T freshman Fred Cleveland and gave the Demon Deacons (7-5) a 68-64 lead. The Aggies (3-9) have never beaten an ACC opponent.

Cleveland, who scored 15 points off the bench, had tied the game at 61-61 on a jumper with 6:22 remaining.

The Aggies missed a pair of 3-pointers with a chance to take the lead on their next two possessions. The Aggies took their last lead at 49-48 on Tyrone Lyons’ put back with 11:53 to play.

Brown was dominant inside and out for the Deacons. He made 6 of 8 from the foul line and grabbed 10 rebounds. Olivier Sarr, who returned after missing the Deacons’ upset victory the previous weekend over Xavier, added 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Ronald Jackson scored 16 points for the Aggies, who committed 20 turnovers.

The Aggies came out strong, scoring the game’s first five points and getting eight quick points from Jackson. They took their last lead at 25-24 on Fred Cleveland’s 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the opening half.

Brown scored 11 in the first half as the Deacons opened up a 41-34 lead at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. A&T: The Aggies dropped their fourth straight and fell to 0-43 against ACC opponents. They showed they could be competitive with an ACC team.

Wake Forest: The Deacons can enter a long holiday break – they don’t play again for two weeks – on a positive note. Sarr, their key 7-foot reserve, played well in the second half, giving them a second threat to go with Brown.

UP NEXT:

N.C. A&T: The Aggies play at Illinois on Sept. 29.

Wake Forest: The Deacons return to ACC play at Pitt on Jan. 4.

