Boston Marathon survivor struck by car won’t run this year

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who had planned on running this year’s race says she can’t physically do it after getting struck by a car last month.

Professional dancer Adrianne Haslet, who lost a leg in the 2013 bombing, told “CBS This Morning” on Friday that she can’t properly train because she has too little mobility in the left arm injured in the crash.

Haslet was struck as she walked in a crosswalk near her home in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood in January, blocks from the marathon finish line. She was thrown in the air, landed on her left side and spent weeks in the hospital.

She says despite enduring two traumatic events in her life, she refuses to let herself be a victim.

Haslet completed the marathon in 2016.