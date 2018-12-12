Boston College extends Addazio contract through 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has extended the contract of football coach Steve Addazio through 2022.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond made the announcement on Tuesday.

Addazio led the Eagles to a 7-2 record and a No. 17 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 before losses in their last three regular-season games. They are scheduled to play Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.

Jarmond says he wishes there were more victories but he believes the program took steps in the right direction.

Addazio is 51-49 in six seasons in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles are in a bowl game for the fifth time in his tenure.