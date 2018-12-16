Belgium wins field hockey final after shootout with Dutch

BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch proved the difference as Belgium beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a shootout to win the men’s field hockey World Cup final on Sunday.

Vanasch helped to clinch Belgium’s first title when he forced Jeroen Hertzberger wide and the attacker’s shot went over in sudden death.

The penalty shootout at Kalinga Stadium came after neither team had managed to break through in normal time.

The Netherlands had knocked out defending two-time champion Australia in an epic semifinal on Saturday, while Belgium demolished England 6-0.

It was Belgium’s third straight major final after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and 2017 European championship, where it lost to the Netherlands 4-2.

The Netherlands were chasing a record-tying fourth World Cup title.

Earlier, Australia thrashed England 8-1 in the third-place playoff.