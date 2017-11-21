BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22

FBC–HBCU EXPERIENCE-KINCADE

GRAMBLING, La. – Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade says the experience of playing at a Historically Black College or University is one to savor. The former Ole Miss player has also spent time in the SEC, and while the facilities aren’t comparable, the senior believes the close-knit atmosphere of an HBCU has more than its share of benefits. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

GYM–RAISMAN-ABUSE

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman’s gymnastics career has set the stage for what she believes is the next chapter in her life: as a spokesperson for victims of sexual abuse. The 23-year-old detailed her own history of abuse by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor in her recently released autobiography. Raisman says the book is just the beginning in her quest to bring change to her sport. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

US–BRENT’S BIG BET

LAS VEGAS – He used to call them ”My Guys in the Desert,” and those in the know knew what Brent Musburger was talking about. It was his way of telling viewers on CBS and later on ESPN that the final minutes of a game no longer in doubt might still mean something to people with money on the point spread. The guys in the desert aren’t just his friends. They’re part of his business now, five days a week in a million-dollar glass booth inside the sports book at the South Point hotel. It’s there that Musburger holds court for the new Vegas Stats & Information Network. By Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports