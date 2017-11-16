BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

OAKLAND, Calif. – Klay Thompson danced unabashedly in China after winning another NBA championship, and it got shared all over social media. He smoked a stogie on a rooftop bar, letting loose to show another side of himself. ”I didn’t plan for that video to go viral,” Thompson says matter-of-factly. The quiet, more under-the-radar Warriors All-Star of the bunch, it is Thompson who has provided a steadying hand so far for the reigning champs as they work to find their groove again five months after toppling LeBron James and mighty Cleveland and hoisting a second trophy in three years. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 2 a.m. Friday.

SOC–MLS AT 22.

Major League Soccer averaged 22,000 in attendance for the first time in its history, boosted by large crowds for Atlanta’s new team. The league is set to add a second Los Angeles franchise next year, announce two expansion cities next month and at some point finalize David Beckham’s long-pending Miami club. But television viewers average under 300,000 for nationally televised regular-season matches, fewer than the average for a New York Yankees game on their regional sports network. And several top young Americans, such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, have chosen to play in Europe and test their mettle in a more demanding environment. Is the failure of the United States to qualify for next year’s World Cup a sign that growth has come too slowly? By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, graphic by 5 a.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

BKW–SAINT JOSEPH’S-MARZ RECOVERY

PHILADELPHIA – Avery Marz finally got a chance to play in a college basketball game. Three years after suffering a stroke, the road to recovery is now complete for the senior captain of Saint Joseph’s. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Saturday.

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

FBC–EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – DaShon Bussell hasn’t decided whether he plans to sign in December or wait until February. The Western Michigan-bound receiver likes having the option. The senior from Knoxville (Tennessee) Catholic has that choice thanks to a new rule that took effect this year. Under the policy change, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent from Dec. 20-22 in addition to the traditional signing period that starts the first Wednesday of February. The change has created plenty of suspense for coaches unsure about how this new process will work. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by noon Sunday.

MONDAY, Nov. 20

US–MAD ROCKET SCIENTIST

Mad Mike Hughes is a 61-year-old limo driver who’s spent the last few years building a steam-powered rocket out of salvage parts in his garage. It’s cost him a grand total of $20,000, which includes a coat of Rust-Oleum paint to fancy it up and the motor home he converted into a ramp. On Nov. 25, Hughes plans to strap into his homemade contraption and fly a mile over the ghost town of Amboy, California. ”No one in the history of mankind has designed, built and launched himself in his own rocket. I’m a walking reality show,” Hughes said. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22

FBC–HBCU EXPERIENCE-KINCADE

GRAMBLING, La. – Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade says the experience of playing at a Historically Black College or University is one to savor. The former Ole Miss player has also spent time in the SEC, and while the facilities aren’t comparable, the senior believes the close-knit atmosphere of an HBCU has more than its share of benefits. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports