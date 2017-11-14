BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

BKC–THE LOW MAJORS-RECRUITING

LAS VEGAS – Northern Arizona coach Jack Murphy zigzagged his way through his hometown to watch recruits play in gyms across Las Vegas. While coaches at schools like Duke, Kansas and Arizona had their eyes set on the elite, five-star players during the high school showcases, Murphy and coaches at other low-major programs had their sights set on players much further down the recruiting ladder. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 5 a.m. EST Thursday.

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

OAKLAND, Calif. – Klay Thompson danced unabashedly in China after winning another NBA championship, and it got shared all over social media. He smoked a stogie on a rooftop bar, letting loose to show another side of himself. ”I didn’t plan for that video to go viral,” Thompson says matter-of-factly. The quiet, more under-the-radar Warriors All-Star of the bunch, it is Thompson who has provided a steadying hand so far for the reigning champs as they work to find their groove again five months after toppling LeBron James and mighty Cleveland and hoisting a second trophy in three years. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 2 a.m. Friday.

SOC–MLS AT 22.

Major League Soccer averaged 22,000 in attendance for the first time in its history, boosted by large crowds for Atlanta’s new team. The league is set to add a second Los Angeles franchise next year, announce two expansion cities next month and at some point finalize David Beckham’s long-pending Miami club. But television viewers average under 300,000 for nationally televised regular-season matches, fewer than the average for a New York Yankees game on their regional sports network. And several top young Americans, such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, have chosen to play in Europe and test their mettle in a more demanding environment. Is the failure of the United States to qualify for next year’s World Cup a sign that growth has come too slowly? By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, graphic by 5 a.m. EST Friday.

MONDAY, Nov. 20

US–MAD ROCKET SCIENTIST

Mad Mike Hughes is a 61-year-old limo driver who’s spent the last few years building a steam-powered rocket out of salvage parts in his garage. It’s cost him a grand total of $20,000, which includes a coat of Rust-Oleum paint to fancy it up and the motor home he converted into a ramp. On Nov. 25, Hughes plans to strap into his homemade contraption and fly a mile over the ghost town of Amboy, California. ”No one in the history of mankind has designed, built and launched himself in his own rocket. I’m a walking reality show,” Hughes said. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

