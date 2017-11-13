BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

TUESDAY, Nov. 14

FBC–MOUNTAIN WEST-TV

LARAMIE, Wyo. – At Wyoming, the trade-off is apparent. The Cowboys drew more fans to Memorial Stadium for day games against Gardner-Webb and Texas State than they did for the Mountain West opener against Hawaii, which kicked off at night. The Hawaii game got valuable ESPN2 coverage. The Texas State game was streamed on Facebook. Three years from having to sign a new television contract, Mountain West is experimenting with alternatives to traditional broadcasting and weighing whether filling all those late TV windows is worth it. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

BKC–THE LOW MAJORS-RECRUITING

LAS VEGAS – Northern Arizona coach Jack Murphy zigzagged his way through his hometown to watch recruits play in gyms across Las Vegas. While coaches at schools like Duke, Kansas and Arizona had their eyes set on the elite, five-star players during the high school showcases, Murphy and coaches at other low-major programs had their sights set on players much further down the recruiting ladder. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 5 a.m. EST Thursday.

MONDAY, Nov. 20

US–MAD ROCKET SCIENTIST

Mad Mike Hughes is a 61-year-old limo driver who’s spent the last few years building a steam-powered rocket out of salvage parts in his garage. It’s cost him a grand total of $20,000, which includes a coat of Rust-Oleum paint to fancy it up and the motor home he converted into a ramp. On Nov. 25, Hughes plans to strap into his homemade contraption and fly a mile over the ghost town of Amboy, California. ”No one in the history of mankind has designed, built and launched himself in his own rocket. I’m a walking reality show,” Hughes said. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

