BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

All times EDT.

MONDAY, Nov. 6

BKH–THE KID

SALINE, Mich. – Emoni Bates’ alter ego, as his mom describes it, was on full display on the court. The 13-year-old, 6-foot-7 basketball player pushed a high school varsity opponent toward the bleachers during a night game, showing a different side to the usual personality of one of the most coveted young players in hoops. Off the court, Bates is a low-key honor roll student who enjoys hanging out with his cousins and spending the night at his grandmother’s house. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. With BKH–The Kid-Signing Day.

BKC–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

NEW YORK – The preseason AP All-America men’s college basketball team is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

TUESDAY, Nov. 7

BKW–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

NEW YORK – The preseason AP All-America women’s college basketball team is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

THURSDAY, Nov. 9

HKN–DEFENSEMEN FACEOFFS

New NHL faceoff violation enforcement has pressed more defensemen in to taking draws this season. Like position players pitching, defensemen taking faceoffs after not practicing is a rare challenge. Some players are even good at it. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

