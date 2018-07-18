BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

THURSDAY, July 19

BBO–SECOND-HALF LOOKAHEAD

It’s the haves and the have-nots as baseball returns after the All-Star break. The major league-leading Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and Mariners are all on pace for 100-plus wins, while the Orioles, White Sox and Royals are on track to lose more than 100. The Nationals were supposed to be one of the haves this year, but they are looking up at the surprising Phillies and Braves. And one trade for Manny Machado could remake the entire picture. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. Thursday.

MONDAY, July 23

TRI–IRONMAN-RETURN OF THE DON

BOULDER, Colo. – A few days before the 2017 Ironman world championships in Hawaii, British-born triathlete Tim Don was out on a training ride when he got hit by a truck. For three months, the 40-year-old world-record holder wore a halo to stabilize his broken neck. The indention marks on his forehead from the screws are beginning to fade. The memory of what he wanted to accomplish that week as one of the favorites are as vivid as ever. Nicknamed ”The Don,” his mission is straightforward: Get back to Hawaii and finish what he started. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos and video by 3 a.m. Monday.

—

