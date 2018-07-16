BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 17

BKN–NBA-BETTING

LAS VEGAS – When sports betting comes to your state, the NBA will be ready. The league changed its software systems a year ago to what essentially is the highest-tech stat-collection plan on the market today, and that means data can be processed faster than ever before – which will be vital to bettors making in-game plays. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

BBO–ALL-STAR MEMORIES

WASHINGTON – How my dad got us front-row tickets to the 1969 All-Star Game at RFK Stadium, that’s still a mystery to me. I do know that thanks to Steve Carlton, I got a lot of neat autographs. And because of Johnny Bench, I wound with a very cool souvenir I never saw coming. By AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

THURSDAY, July 19

BBO–SECOND-HALF LOOKAHEAD

It’s the haves and the have-nots as baseball returns after the All-Star break. The major league-leading Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and Mariners are all on pace for 100-plus wins, while the Orioles, White Sox and Royals are on track to lose more than 100. The Nationals were supposed to be one of the haves this year, but they are looking up at the surprising Phillies and Braves. And one trade for Manny Machado could remake the entire picture. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. Thursday.

—

