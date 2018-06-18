BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

—

WEDNESDAY, June 20

FBN–COWBOYS-LIFE AFTER DEZ

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys don’t have a big name at receiver, or anyone with a history of big production, following the release of Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move. Cole Beasley and company are quick to mention the low expectations for the group, and newcomer Allen Hurns sees a collection of veterans seeking bounce-back seasons. There are also two rookies in Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson who figure to get a lot more chances than they would if Bryant were still around. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

—

WEDNESDAY, June 27

FBN–BACK TO SCHOOL

ALAMEDA, Calif. – When Bruce Irvin got a multimillion signing bonus after being a first-round draft pick in 2012, the idea of getting his college degree was the last thing on his mind. But after having a son, the former high school dropout made getting that degree a priority and was one of many NFL players this offseason who got to don a cap and gown instead of helmet. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 27.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports