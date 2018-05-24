BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

SATURDAY, May 26

CAR–INDY 500-FINDING A RIDE

INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers still hang around Gasoline Alley throughout the month of May, hoping to land a ride in an extra car or perhaps fill in for an injured driver. But for most drivers, the quest to be on the 33-car starting grid Memorial Day weekend begins months in advance, when they try to secure their own sponsorship and funding. And even then, landing a ride is no sure thing. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by noon Saturday.

MONDAY, May 28

SOC–WCUP-MESSI

ROSARIO, Argentina – Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him in his Portuguese hometown; Pele has his museum in his Brazilian native city of Santos; even Rocky Balboa – a fictional boxer – has been paid homage with a statue in Philadelphia. So why does Rosario, an Argentine city that lives and breathes soccer, seem to have an ambivalent relationship with Lionel Messi – the world’s most famous footballer? By Luis Andres Henao. UPCOMING: 2,000 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday. With abridged version of about 800 words.

TUESDAY, May 29

BBO–THE SWITCH-HITTING PLATEAU

DENVER – The art of switch hitting would figure to be at a premium in this age of shifting defenses and advanced analytics. But really the number remains remarkably steady over the past two decades. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 29.

AP Sports