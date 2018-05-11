BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 15

SOC–WORLD CUP-UNUSED SPARES

PARIS – Because teams can only field 11 players at one time, there will be squad members at the World Cup who don’t get to play at all. Dealing with their frustrations, keeping them motivated and making sure they don’t sap team morale will be among the challenges for coaches in Russia. Players who went to the last World Cup in Brazil but didn’t play tell The Associated Press there are myriad ways for unused substitutes to still be useful for their teams and that those who sulk won’t be tolerated. By Sports Columnist John Leicester. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos by 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

CAR-F1-HAAS’ FUTURE

BARCELONA, Spain – Unless there are changes in Formula One regulations in the near future, don’t expect Haas to do much better than it is doing right now. Team principal Guenther Steiner says being the fourth best team is ”the maximum” the team can achieve with the current rules in place. He says beating teams like Red Bull or Ferrari is only possible in dreams at the moment. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

FRIDAY, May 18

SAI-AROUND THE WORLD RACE-ENVIRONMENT

NEWPORT, R.I. – It was only natural for the Volvo Ocean Race to do everything it can to minimize its impact on the environment, but the around the world sailing race wasn’t content to just write a check to offset its carbon footprint. ”The environment is our racetrack, it’s our playground,” said Meegan Jones, who calls herself the plastic police for the event. By Jimmy Golen. About 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday, May 18.

