BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

—

FRIDAY, May 11

BBO–BAKER’S TIME

BERKELEY, Calif. – Darren Baker walks through the California dugout shortly before first pitch, finds his famous father in the last row of the stands, smiles and points. Dusty Baker nods and gives his college freshman son and second baseman the peace sign. Then Darren is off to play another game, his dad now watching him regularly at last after all those years of Baker managing in the major leagues and bouncing around the country. He lost his job with Washington after last season, even after the Nationals won a second straight NL East title. It has been a blessing of sorts for Baker. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

TUESDAY, May 15

SOC–WORLD CUP-UNUSED SPARES

PARIS – Because teams can only field 11 players at one time, there will be squad members at the World Cup who don’t get to play at all. Dealing with their frustrations, keeping them motivated and making sure they don’t sap team morale will be among the challenges for coaches in Russia. Players who went to the last World Cup in Brazil but didn’t play tell The Associated Press there are myriad ways for unused substitutes to still be useful for their teams and that those who sulk won’t be tolerated. By Sports Columnist John Leicester. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos by 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports