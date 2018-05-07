BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 8

BKC–COLLEGE CORRUPTION-BASEBALL DRAFT MODEL

The Commission on College Basketball recommends high school basketball players be allowed to hire agents or advisers to help them weigh the pros and cons of turning professional. The commission also proposes that basketball players who declare for the draft but aren’t selected be allowed to retain their college eligibility. Those proposals are similar to NCAA rules governing baseball. Former TCU baseball star Evan Skoug said his experience with an adviser was invaluable in his draft process. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Note changed slug from earlier versions of Showcase Digest).

WEDNESDAY, May 9

FBN–DARNOLD-HIGH-TECH TRAINING

NEW YORK – Sam Darnold figured he needed to really crank his right arm on long throws, but it created a slight dip in his mechanics – a flaw that jumped off the film to many scouts. So, the quarterback worked with friend and mentor Jordan Palmer on fixing his motion by using a high-tech football designed by Wilson that gathered performance-based data to show that Darnold gained no extra velocity or distance from dropping his arm a little lower. Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft by the New York Jets, and Palmer are now part of an advisory board for Wilson, which is developing the next-generation technology for a football the company hopes can help college and NFL teams in the future. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, May 10

SOC–SPAIN-LOPETEGUI’S SUCCESS

MADRID – Julen Lopetegui was stepping into a tricky endeavor when he took over the Spanish national team two years ago. Largely untested, he was handed the difficult task of replacing veteran manager Vicente del Bosque and revamping La Roja’s aging squad. It was up to Lopetegui to find a way to restore the national team’s confidence after two demoralizing early eliminations in its most recent tournaments. By successfully mixing talented youngsters and fading veterans, and by giving the team a fresh identity, he made Spain a top contender again heading into the Russia World Cup. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 a.m. Thursday.

