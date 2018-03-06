BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, March 7

CUR-CURLING IS COOL

OMAHA, Neb. – Curling clubs across the country are struggling to keep up with the demand for ice and learn-to-play sessions since the U.S. men’s team made its run to a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. Omaha’s curling club expects to sell out all of its Learn To Curl sessions through April. More than 500 people have signed up for lessons in Austin. A Phoenix-area club is putting as many as 160 people through each of its 10 Try Curling events this month. In San Diego, 194 are on a waiting list. Suddenly, curling is cool. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video.

THURSDAY, March 8

OLY–PARALYMPICS-SCHULTZ

Adaptive snowboarder Mike Schultz is the top-ranked rider heading into the Paralympic Games in South Korea. Should he be beat, well, Schultz at least knows he played an integral role. After all, he did design the prosthetic limbs that most of the riders will be wearing during the snowboard-cross and banked slalom events. ”But I always have some secret stuff in my own equipment, for sure,” said Schultz, who lost his left leg above the knee in 2008 after an accident in a snowmobile race. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

FRIDAY, March 9

BKC–THE LOW MAJORS-ONE-HANDED PLAYER

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Omar Ndiaye rises up for deep 3-pointers, beats opponents with a wicked crossover and has a quick first step to the basket. He looks like the rest of the players on Northern Arizona’s roster except for one thing: His right arm. Ndiaye does not have a right hand due to a birth defect, but was still talented enough to become a Division I basketball player. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 800 words by 5 a.m. Friday.

MONDAY, March 12

BKC-COACH AND MOM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After each Florida State game, Terance Mann calls his mom as both recap how it went. Mann’s conversation is different compared to most mother-son talks after games because his mom, Daynia La-Force, is the women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island. Mann is one of the few Division I players who learned most of the game from his mom. ”She taught me a lot about the game. I didn’t realize until I got here how much,” said Mann, who is Florida State’s leading scorer and has the Seminoles heading to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 750 words, photos, video.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the U.S. east region, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports