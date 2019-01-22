Australia soccer player says detained refugee is losing hope

BANGKOK (AP) — A former Australian soccer player has urged the sport’s governing bodies to push for the release of a Bahraini refugee athlete detained in Thailand while it weighs his extradition.

Former national team member Craig Foster visited Hakeem al-Araibi at a Bangkok prison on Tuesday and said the detainee was losing hope after nearly two months in detention. Australia has granted al-Araibi asylum, but Bahrain wants him returned there to serve a prison sentence for a charge he denies.

Foster criticized FIFA, soccer’s governing body, and the Asian Football Confederation for not doing enough on behalf the jailed player.

Al-Araibi plays for a semi-professional club in Melbourne. He was detained at Bangkok’s airport in November on a Bahraini-requested Interpol notice. Australia has expressed concern about his ongoing detention.