Argentina forfeits Pan Am basketball game over jersey color

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Argentina’s women’s basketball team had to forfeit its match against Colombia at the Pan American Games on Wednesday for wearing the wrong uniform color and can no longer advance to the medal rounds.

The Argentines were supposed to wear white jerseys as the away team but came onto the court in Lima in blue, the same color as Colombia. They had 15 minutes to correct the mistake but couldn’t get the right shirts in time, leading to Colombia being awarded a walkover 20-0 victory.

The embarrassing blunder prompted the resignation of women’s basketball development director Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya.

“It’s one of the saddest moments of my career,” Araya said. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”

Argentina will remain in the competition’s group stage and faces the Virgin Islands on Thursday.

