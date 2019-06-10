AP Was There: OJ Simpson questioned in double killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This week marks 25 years since O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her LA home.

Investigators quickly focused their attention on the former football great, leading to a slow-speed chase that was carried live on national television and, later, the “Trial of the Century,” which ended in Simpson’s acquittal.

To mark the anniversary, the AP is reprinting this story about the early days of the investigation. It first appeared June 14, 1994.