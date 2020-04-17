AP Top 25 sports movies list, vote totals

The top vote-getters in The Associated Press poll of best sports movies from a panel of 70 writers and editors. Total votes are in parentheses.

1. “Hoosiers” (46)

2 (tie). “Bull Durham” (45)

2 (tie). “Rocky” (45)

4. “Caddyshack” (33)

5. “Slap Shot” (32)

6. “Field of Dreams” (31)

7. “Raging Bull” (25)

8 (tie). “Major League” (22)

8 (tie). “The Natural” (22)

10. “A League of Their Own” (20)

11. “Moneyball” (18)

12 (tie). “The Bad News Bears” (17)

12 (tie). “Miracle” (17)

14. “Hoop Dreams” (14)

15. “Eight Men Out” (13)

16. “Chariots of Fire” (12)

17. “White Men Can’t Jump” (11)

18 (tie). “Remember the Titans” (10)

18 (tie). “Rudy” (10)

18 (tie). “Seabiscuit” (10)

21 (tie). “Breaking Away” (9)

21 (tie). “The Pride of the Yankees” (9)

21 (tie). “When We Were Kings” (9)

24 (tie). “Brian’s Song” (8)

24 (tie). “Friday Night Lights” (8)

24 (tie). “The Sandlot” (8)

Others receiving at least 5 votes: “The Blind Side,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Bend It Like Beckham,” “Rush,” “Senna,” “The Longest Yard,” ”The Wrestler,” “Victory.”

