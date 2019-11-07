AP Sportlight

Nov. 10

1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter.

1945 — Top-ranked Army shuts out No. 2 Notre Dame 48-0 at Yankee Stadium. Glenn Davis scores three touchdowns and Doc Blanchard scores two, while the Cadets roll up 441 yards to the Irish’s 184.

1963 — Don Meredith of the Dallas Cowboys passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

1963 — Detroit’s Gordie Howe becomes the leading career goal scorer in the NHL with his 545th in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

1974 — Henri Richard and Gut Lafleur score two goals apiece to lead the Montreal Canadiens to an 11-1 over the Washington Capitals. Jack Egers gets the Capitals only goal.

1978 — Larry Holmes knocks out Alfredo Evangelista in the seventh round to retain the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1984 — Wild Again holds off Slew O’ Gold and Gate Dancer to capture the $3 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in the inaugural Breeders’ Cup at Hollywood Park.

1984 — Maryland completes the biggest comeback in NCAA history, overcoming a 31-0 halftime deficit to beating Miami 42-40 in the Orange Bowl. Led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, the Terrapins score on six consecutive drives in the second half and stop Hurricane running back Melvin Bratton’s two-point conversion attempt on the goal line late in the fourth quarter.

1990 — The Phoenix Suns shatter the NBA record with 107 points in the first half of a 173-143 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

1996 — Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino surpasses 50,000 career yards passing in a 37-13 win over Indianapolis. Marino also reaches 4,000 completions, another NFL first, with his 10th completion of the game.

1996 — Rookie Tony Banks leads the St. Louis Rams to a 59-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It’s the most points scored by a team with a rookie starting at quarterback and the most in the NFL since 1989, when Cincinnati beat Houston 61-7.

2001 — San Jose State beats Nevada 64-45, setting an NCAA single-game record for total offense with 1,640 yards. San Jose State has 849 yards to Nevada’s 791, eclipsing the previous record of 1,563 yards set by Houston and TCU on Nov. 3, 1990.

2007 — San Jose center Jeremy Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal at the expense of his former team in a 4-1 win over Phoenix.

2007 — Navy and North Texas set a major-college record by combining for 136 points in the Midshipmen’s 74-62 win. The previous record for college football’s top tier of competition was 133 points in San Jose State’s 70-63 win over Rice on Oct. 2, 2004.

2007 — Notre Dame loses for the ninth time this season, a school-record, falling 41-24 to Air Force. The last time the Irish lost to two military academies in the same season was 1944.

2012 — Ka’Deem Carey of Arizona rushes for a Pac-12 record 366 yards and ties the conference record with five TDs in the Wildcats’ 56-31 rout of Colorado.

2018 — Earlham ends the football season with a 70-6 loss to Rose-Hulman, extending the longest losing streak in Division III history to 53 straight games. Three days later the school announces it’s canceling the 2019 football season because of its lack of competitiveness.

Nov. 11

1911 — Carlisle Indian School of Carlisle, Pa., led by Jim Thorpe, beats nationally ranked Harvard 18-15 before 25,000 in Cambridge, Mass. Thorpe scores all the points for Carlisle, a touchdown, extra point and four field goals.

1939 — Texas Tech and Centenary (La.) play to a 0-0 tie in a torrential downpour in Shreveport, La. There is an NCAA-record 77 punts in the game (39 by Tech and 38 by Centenary).

1944 — The New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 to end their NHL record of 25 straight games without a win (0-21-4) over two seasons.

1978 — Eddie Lee Ivery rushes for 356 yards to lead Georgia Tech to a 42-21 victory over Air Force.

1981 — The Minnesota North Stars score eight goals in the second period of a 15-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

1995 — Eddie George rushes for a school-record 314 yards on 36 carries and scores three TDs as Ohio State routs Illinois 41-3.

2000 — Lennox Lewis wins a unanimous 12-round decision over David Tua in Las Vegas to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles.

2001 — In his sixth career start, Shaun Alexander has 266 yards rushing on 35 carries and an 88-yard touchdown run as Seattle beats AFC West-leading Oakland 34-27.

2002 — The Oakland Raiders, behind record-setting performances, beat the Denver Broncos 34-10. Rich Gannon completes 21 straight passes and Jerry Rice becomes the first player to score 200 career touchdowns.

2006 — Wake Forest beats Florida State 30-0 to become the first team to shutout the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Bobby Bowden’s 31 seasons as coach.

2007 — Brett Favre joins Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw for 60,000 yards in a career during the second quarter of Green Bay’s 34-0 win over Minnesota.

2008 — Jockey Julien Leparoux has a record-tying day at Churchill Downs. The 25-year-old Frenchman ties Hall of Famer Pat Day’s track record with seven wins. Day set the record on June 20, 1984.

2012 — Antron Brown becomes the first black champion in any NHRA pro series when he wins the Top Fuel title at the season-ending event.

2013 — Novak Djokovic caps off his season by defending his ATP World Tour Finals title with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Rafael Nadal. Djokovic’s 22 consecutive wins to finish 2013 matches top-ranked Nadal’s best stretch of the year.

2017 — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski becomes the first men’s Division I basketball coach to win 1,000 games at one school, when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69. Krzyzewski, who in 2015 became the first men’s coach to win 1,000 games, improved to 1,073-330. He coached six years at his alma mater, Army before taking over at Duke. He is 1,000-271 in the 38 seasons with the Blue Devils.

2018 — The Cincinnati Bengals are dominated in a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals match the most lopsided defeat in franchise history and becomes the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games.

Nov. 12

1892 — William “Pudge” Heffelfinger becomes the first pro football player by getting $500 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. Heffelfinger doesn’t disappoint his bosses as he returns a fumble for a touchdown to give Allegheny a 4-0 victory.

1920 — Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis is hired as the first commissioner of baseball.

1931 — Maple Leaf Gardens opens in Toronto. The Chicago Black Hawks spoil the opener for the Maple Leafs with a 2-1 win in front of 13,233 fans.

1967 — Travis Williams of Green Bay returns two kickoffs for touchdowns against Cleveland as the Packers beat the Browns 55-7. The Packers score 45 points in the first half, 35 in the opening quarter.

1972 — Richard Petty wins a record-setting fourth NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National championship after finishing third in the Texas 500. Buddy Baker beat A. J. Foyt by 1/2 of a car length. Petty finishes 127.9 points ahead of Bobby Allison under a new points system, which awards points per lap completed.

1972 — Don Shula becomes the first NFL coach to win 100 regular-season games in 10 seasons as the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 52-0.

1994 — Prairie View loses 52-7 to Jackson State, breaking an NCAA Division I-AA record with 45 straight losses. Columbia lost 44 straight from 1983-88.

1995 — Miami’s Dan Marino breaks Fran Tarkenton’s NFL all-time passing yardage record of 47,003 with a 9-yard pass to Irving Fryar during the Dolphins’ 34-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

2006 — Indianapolis edges Buffalo 17-16 to become the first team to have consecutive 9-0 records.

2007 — Top-ranked Roger Federer loses consecutive matches for the first time in 4 1/2 years, falling to No. 7 Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 at the Masters Cup.

2010 — Minnesota’s Kevin Love grabs a franchise-record 31 rebounds and scores 31 points, the NBA’s first 30-30 game in 28 years. Love grabs 15 rebounds in the third quarter alone as the Timberwolves rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit to stun the New York Knicks 112-103. Moses Malone was the last player to have a 30-30 game with 32 points and 38 rebounds for Houston against Seattle in 1982.

2013 — Keith Dawson tips in a miss with less than six seconds left to give No. 2 Michigan State a 78-74 victory over top-ranked Kentucky. It’s the earliest meeting of 1 vs. 2 in AP poll history, and the first since 2008.

2016 — Anthony Moeglin throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to William Woods with 39 seconds left to lift John Carroll to a 31-28 win over Mount Union. The loss snaps the Purple Raiders’ NCAA-record 112-game regular-season winning streak. The Division III powerhouse hadn’t lost since Oct. 22, 2005.

2017 — Brittany Force becomes the NHRA’s first female Top Fuel season champion since Shirley Muldowney in 1982 in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals. Force, the daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, wraps up the title in the quarterfinals and goes on to win the event at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Force beats Shawn Langdon with a 3.668-second pass at 330.07 mph in the final for her fourth victory of the year.

Nov. 13

1934 — Ralph Bowman of the St. Louis Eagles scores the first penalty-shot goal in NHL history. Bowman’s goal comes on the second penalty shot attempt in League history and is the only goal for the Eagles who lose to the Montreal Maroons 2-1.

1949 — Chicago’s Bob Nussbaumer intercepts four passes as the Cardinals set an NFL record for points in a regular-season game with a 65-20 victory over the New York Bulldogs.

1955 — Goalies Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk play to a 0-0 tie at Boston Garden. Hall, a rookie goalie with the Detroit Red Wings, and Terry Sawchuk of the Bruins, played to a 0-0 tie on Oct. 22 at the Olympia in Detroit. The shutout in the 61st for Sawchuk and the fourth for Hall.

1964 — St. Louis Hawks forward Bob Pettit becomes the first NBA player to score 20,000 points, with 29 in a 123-106 loss to the Cincinnati Royals.

1971 — Colorado’s Charlie Davis sets an NCAA record for a sophomore by rushing for 342 yards in a 40-6 victory over Oklahoma State.

1982 — Southern Miss beats Alabama 38-29 to give the Rolling Tide its first loss in Tuscaloosa since 1963, breaking a 57-game win streak in BryantDenny Stadium.

1982 — Chicago’s Tony Esposito becomes the fourth goaltender in NHL history with 400 victories. Esposito makes 34 saves to help the Black Hawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at Joe Louis Arena.

1984 — Bernie Nicholls of Los Angles becomes the first player in NHL history to get a goal in all four periods of a game. Nicholls scores once in each period and again at 2:57 of overtime to give the Kings a 5-4 victory over the Quebec Nordiques.

1992 — Riddick Bowe wins the world heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision over Evander Holyfield.

1993 — No. 2 Notre Dame runs out to a 17-point lead and hangs on to beat top-ranked Florida State 31-24 when Charlie Ward’s desperation pass is knocked down on the goal line as time expires.

1999 — Lennox Lewis becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion, winning a unanimous decision over Evander Holyfield in Las Vegas.

2005 — In the longest play in NFL history, Chicago defensive back Nathan Vasher returns a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half in a 17-9 win against the 49ers.

2009 — McKendree basketball coach Harry Statham wins his 1,000th game with a 79-49 victory over East-West University. The 72-year-old Statham is 1,000-381 at the NAIA school.

2015 — Candance Brown makes a layup with 1.2 seconds left and Gardner-Webb rallies to shock No. 22 North Carolina 66-65 in the opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb had trailed by 15 points entering the fourth quarter.

2015 — Russia’s track federation is suspended by the International Association of Athletic Federations and its athletes barred from international competition for a widespread and state-sanctioned doping program. It’s the first time the IAAF bans a country for doping.

2018 — Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer becomes the fifth Division I women’s basketball coach to win 1,000 games when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44. Stringer joins Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the 1,000-victory club.

Nov. 14

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants.

1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.

1964 — Detroit’s Gordie Howe becomes the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring leader, including playoffs, with his 627th career goal. Howe beats Montreal’s Charlie Hodge in a 4-2 loss.

1970 — Forty-three members of the Marshall football team die when their chartered plane crashes in Kenova, West Virginia.

1992 — Marshall Faulk darts out of a monthlong slump with 300 yards and four touchdowns as San Diego State beats Hawaii 52-28.

1993 — Don Shula breaks George Halas’ career record for victories with No. 325 as the Miami Dolphins defeat Philadelphia 19-14. Shula’s record: 325-153-6 in 31 seasons with Baltimore and Miami; Halas, 324-151-31 in 40 seasons with Chicago.

2004 — Chicago’s 19-17 win over Tennessee marks the second time an NFL game ended in overtime on a safety.

2004 — John and Ashley Force become the first father-daughter combo in NHRA history to win at the same event in the season finale. John Force races to his 114th Funny Car victory, and his 21-year-old daughter takes the Top Alcohol class at Pomona (Calif.) Raceway.

2009 — Toby Gerhart rushes for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Stanford annihilates Southern California 55-21. It’s the most points ever conceded by the Trojans, who played their first game in 1888.

2010 — John Force wins his NHRA-record 15th Funny Car season championship, completing an improbable and emotional comeback from a horrific accident in Dallas three years ago that left the 61-year-old star’s racing future in serious jeopardy. Force becomes the oldest champion in NHRA history on the same day that the series crowns its youngest champion, 20-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle rider LE Tonglet.

2015 — Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds breaks the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns, upping his total to 81 with four scores in the No. 22 Midshipmen’s 55-14 over SMU. Reynolds shattered the mark held by Montee Ball, who ran for 77 TDs with Wisconsin from 2009-12.

2015 — Kellen Dunham scores 24 points and No. 24 Butler breaks four school records in a 144-71 trouncing of The Citadel. The 144 points are the most points scored by a team in a men’s college basketball game featuring two D-I schools since TCU beat Texas-Pan American 153-87 in 1997.

2017 — Grayson Allen — Duke’s lone senior — scores a career-high 37 points, freshman Trevon Duval has 17 points and 10 assists, and the top-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

2018 — Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets easily wins the National League Cy Young Award. The right-hander had just 10 victories, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter. Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays wins the AL prize, narrowly beating out past winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first Cy Young.

Nov. 15

1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball.

1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.

1901 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Gus Ruhlin in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in San Francisco.

1952 — An NBA-record, 13 players — five Baltimore Bullets and eight Syracuse Nationals — foul out in an overtime game. The Bullets win 97-91. So many Syracuse players fouled out that the officials let some of the players back into the game so the Nationals could keep five men on the court. Whenever those players fouled, Baltimore was given a technical foul shot in addition to the free throws.

1960 — Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers scores 71 points, an NBA record at the time, in a 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks.

1969 — The New York Knicks run their record to 17-1, the best start in NBA history, by beating the Boston Celtics 113-98.

1975 — Tony Dorsett of Pittsburgh rushes for 303 yards and scores a touchdown in a 34-20 victory over Notre Dame.

1980 — Dale Earnhardt wins his first NASCAR Winston Cup championship. Earnhardt finishes fifth in the Los Angeles Times 500, the final race of the season, to win the title by 19 points over Cale Yarborough.

1998 — Green Bay’s Brett Favre becomes the second-fastest — behind Dan Marino — to reach 200 career touchdown passes and 25,000 yards. Favre completes 21 of 33 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-3 rout of the New York Giants.

2004 — Barry Bonds wins his record seventh NL MVP award, becoming the oldest player to win the MVP of a major North American professional league. The 40-year-old is the only baseball player with more than three MVP awards and the only one to win more than two in a row.

2009 — Tampa Bay’s Connor Barth ties an NFL record held by three other kickers when he makes three field goals of 50 yards or more in a 25-23 loss to Miami. The field goals cover 51, 50 and 54 yards — the three longest kicks of his career. Dan Carpenter of Dolphins makes four field goals including the go-ahead 25-yarder with 10 seconds left.

2009 — Michelle Wie earns her first win on the LPGA Tour, closing with a 3-under 69 to finish two strokes ahead of Paula Creamer in the Lorena Ochoa Invitational. The 20-year-old Wie qualified for a USGA event at age 10 and played an LPGA event when she was 12.

2011 — Mike Krzyzewski becomes Division I’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach when No. 6 Duke beats Michigan State 74-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils give Coach K his 903rd win, breaking the tie with Bob Knight, Krzyzewski’s college coach at Army and his mentor throughout his professional career.

2014 — Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon rushes for 408 yards to break the single-game major college football rushing record before sitting out the final quarter in a 59-24 rout over Nebraska. Gordon, who broke LaDainian Tomlinson’s record, sets the mark on a 26-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.

Nov. 16

1929 — Southern California and Notre Dame play before 112,912 at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the Fighting Irish prevailing 13-12. It’s the third time in the 1920s that the two schools attract more than 112,000 fans.

1957 — Notre Dame ends Oklahoma’s NCAA record 47-game winning streak with a 7-0 triumph.

1957 — Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics sets an NBA Record with 49 rebounds in a 111-89 victory over the Philadelphia Warriors.

1959 — The American Football League awards the eighth and final franchise to Boston. The eight franchises to begin play in 1960, are split into two divisions: the East Division (Buffalo Bills, Houston Oilers, Titans of New York, Boston Patriots) and the West Division (Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Texans, Oakland Raiders).

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores 73 points, including 45 in the first half, to lead the San Francisco Warriors to a 127-111 victory over the New York Knicks.

1968 — Ron Johnson rushes for 347 yards and scores five touchdowns to lead Michigan to a 34-9 rout of Wisconsin.

1982 — The NFL Management Council and the NFL Players’ Association announce settlement of a 57-day player strike.

1991 — Gerry Thomas of No. 1 Florida State misses a 34-yard field goal by the length of a football with 25 seconds left, giving No. 2 Miami a 17-16 victory.

1996 — Byron Hanspard of Texas Tech becomes the sixth major-college player to run for 2,000 yards in a season, rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 56-21 victory over Southwestern Louisiana.

1997 — Philadelphia’s 10-10 tie at Baltimore is the first NFL tie since Kansas City vs. Cleveland on Nov. 19, 1989.

2002 — Larry Johnson rushes for 327 yards, a career-high four TDs and shatters the 31-year-old school career rushing record, leading Penn State to a 58-25 victory over Indiana.

2009 — The NFL fines Titans owner Bud Adams $250,000 for making an obscene gesture at Buffalo fans while celebrating Tennessee’s 41-17 victory over the Bills.

2013 — Cartel Brooks of Heidelberg runs for 465 yards to set an all-division NCAA record in a 42-14 win over Baldwin Wallace. Brooks, with 38 carries, scores on runs of 81, 41 and 13 yards.

2013 — Ricardo Louis scores on a deflected 73-yard pass on fourth and 18 with 25 seconds left to lift No. 7 Auburn to a stunning 43-38 victory over No. 25 Georgia. The Tigers blew a 27-7 lead but pull out one more huge play to continue the biggest turnaround in major college football. The Tigers (10-1) were 3-9 last year.

2014 — Erica Enders-Stevens wins the Auto Club NHRA Finals to become the first woman to earn the Pro Stock world championship title. Enders-Stevens races to her sixth victory of the season when her closest points rival Jason Line fouls at the start of the winner-take-all final round at Auto Club Raceway. She is the third woman to win an NHRA world championship, joining three-time Top Fuel champion Shirley Muldowney and three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Angelle Sampey.

2018 — WBC Minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin extends his unbeaten record (52-0, 18 KOs) beating Indonesian fighter Mektison Marganti with a six-round unanimous decision.

