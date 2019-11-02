AP Sportlight

Nov. 3

1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after the referee stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club.

1968 — Jim Turner of New York kicks six field goals to lead the Jets to a 25-21 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1973 — Roosevelt Leaks rushes for 342 yards to lift Texas to a 42-14 victory over Southern Methodist.

1973 — Jay Miller sets an NCAA record with 22 catches for 263 yards, leading BYU past New Mexico 56-21.

1973 — Stan Mikita of Chicago scores his 1,000th NHL point with an assist in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

1990 — David Klingler tosses seven TD passes in Houston’s 56-35 victory over TCU, whose substitute quarterback Matt Vogler sets an NCAA record by passing for 690 yards.

1995 — The Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies open their first NBA season with victories. The Raptors beat New Jersey 94-79; the Grizzlies beat Portland 92-80.

1996 — Jerry Rice becomes the first player with 1,000 career NFL receptions in San Francisco’s 24-17 victory over New Orleans.

1999 — Andre Agassi clinches the No. 1 spot in the year-end tennis rankings for the first time, ending the six-year streak of Pete Sampras, who hurt his back and withdrew from the Paris Open.

2001 — Arkansas beats Mississippi 58-56 in seven overtimes in the longest major college football game. The Razorbacks stop the Rebels’ 2-point conversion try in the seventh overtime.

2007 — Navy ends an NCAA-record 43-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 46-44 victory in triple overtime. It’s the first time Navy beat Notre Dame since a 35-14 win in 1963 when Roger Staubach was quarterback for the Midshipmen.

2007 — Darren McFadden rushes for 323 yards and a touchdown in Arkansas’ 48-36 victory over No. 23 South Carolina.

2007 — Todd Reesing throws a school-record six touchdown passes, and No. 8 Kansas batters Nebraska 76-39. The Jayhawks score touchdowns on 10 straight possessions and rolled up the most points against Nebraska in 117 years of Huskers football.

2012 — Kenjon Barner rushes for a school-record 321 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Oregon defeats No. 18 Southern California 62-51. Oregon’s 730 yards and 62 points are the most allowed by USC, which began playing football in 1888.

2012 — Brooklyn makes a winning return to major pro sports, with the Nets topping the Toronto Raptors 107-100 in the first regular-season game at Barclays Center.

2013 — Nick Foles ties an NFL mark with seven touchdown passes and throws for 406 yards to revitalize the Philadelphia Eagles in a 49-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

2018 — Accelerate holds off Gunnevera to capture the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. The British filly Enable follows last month’s Arc de Triomphe victory by winning the $4 million Turf — the first horse to take both prestigious races in the same year.