AP Sportlight

Oct. 30

1943 — Gus Bodnar of Toronto scores 15 seconds into his first NHL game, and the Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 5-2.

1955 — Jim Patton of New York returns a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the Giants’ 35-7 victory over the Washington Redskins.

1966 — Jim Nance of the Boston Patriots rushes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

1966 — Baltimore’s Johnny Unitas passes for 252 yards to pass Y.A. Tittle as the NFL’s all-time passing leader. Tittle had 28,339 yards. Unitas finishes his career with 40,239 yards passing.

1971 — Eric Allen of Michigan State rushes for 350 yards in 43-10 rout of Purdue.

1974 — Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the eighth round in Kinshasa, Zaire, to regain the world heavyweight title.

1975 — John Bucyk of the Boston Bruins scores his 500th career goal in a 3-2 victory over St. Louis.

1993 — Erin Whitten becomes the first female goalie in professional hockey to be credited with a victory when Toledo beats Dayton 6-5 in the East Coast Hockey League.

1996 — The WNBA announces the eight cities for its inaugural season: Charlotte, Cleveland, Houston and New York in the Eastern Conference; Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento and Utah in the Western Conference.

1997 — Violet Palmer becomes the first woman to officiate an NBA game. There is little reaction by the crowd when her name is announced before tip-off of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Vancouver Grizzlies.

1999 — Marques Tuiasosopo becomes the first player to pass for 300 yards and run for 200, racking up a school-record 509 combined yards and rallying Washington past Stanford 35-30.

2003 — In the first regular-season game of his NBA career, 18-year-old LeBron James has 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lose 106-92 to the Sacramento Kings.

2004 — Trainer Bobby Frankel finally breaks through in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with Ghostzapper capturing America’s richest race held at Lone Star Park. Frankel, who had just two wins with 62 Breeders’ Cup starters before the $4 million Classic, saddled the beaten favorite the past three years.

2010 — Roy Helu Jr. rushes for touchdowns of 66, 73 and 53 yards and finishes with a school-record 307 yards and No. 14 Nebraska defeats previously unbeaten No. 7 Missouri 31-17.

2016 — Derek Carr throws a 41-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 1:45 remaining in overtime, sending the Oakland Raiders to a 30-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carr throws for a franchise-record 513 yards – completing 40 of 59 passes without an interception – and the Raiders overcome an NFL-record 23 penalties for 200 yards.

2016 — Hideki Matsuyama of Japan closes with a 6-under 66 to win the HSBC Champions and becomes the first Asian winner in the 18 years of the World Golf Championships.