AP Sportlight

1919 — Bert Adams of the Philadelphia Phillies tied a National League record for catchers as he recorded seven assists in one game.

1926 — Ted Lyons of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 6-0 victory was achieved in 1 hour, 7 minutes.

1931 — Babe Ruth hit his 600th home run as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 11-7.

1947 — The first Little League World Series was at Williamsport, Pa. The Maynard Midgets of Williamsport won the series.

1972 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia had his 15-game winning streak snapped when Phil Niekro and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings.

1975 — Pitching brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel of the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a 7-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rick went 6 1-3 innings and Paul finished the shutout for the first ever by two brothers.

1982 — Milwaukee pitcher Rollie Fingers became the first player to achieve 300 career saves as the Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2.

1986 — Spike Owens had four hits and became the first major league player in 40 years to score six runs in a game as the Boston Red Sox routed the Cleveland Indians 24-5 with a 24-hit attack.

1999 — Sammy Sosa hit his major-league leading 50th and 51st home runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Sosa, who hit 66 homers last season, became the fourth player to post consecutive 50-homer seasons, joining Mark McGwire, Ken Griffey Jr. and Babe Ruth.

2005 — Mike Jacobs of the New York Mets homered in his first major league at-bat during a 7-4 loss to Washington. Jacobs is the 90th player to homer in his first major league at-bat.

2007 — Garret Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels drove in a team-record 10 runs in an 18-9 rout of the New York Yankees. Anderson hit a grand slam, a three-run homer, a two-run double and an RBI double to become the 12th player in major league history to have 10 RBIs in a game.

2007 — Arizona’s Mark Reynolds tied the major league record for consecutive strikeouts by a non-pitcher when he fanned in his ninth straight plate appearance in a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee.

2010 — Washington’s Stephen Strasburg was injured for the second time in a month and exited early, this time wincing with a strained tendon in his right forearm, as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1.

2011 — Johnny Damon lost a grand slam to a video review in the seventh inning, then hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays over the Seattle Mariners 8-7. Damon connected for a leadoff shot in the ninth on the first pitch from Dan Cortes. The Rays trailed 5-4 in the seventh when Damon launched a drive to right-center field. First ruled a home run, the umpires changed the call to a three-run double after a video review.

2015 — Mike Fiers pitched the second no-hitter in the major leagues in nine days, leading the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2015 — Yoenis Cespedes hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and had a career-high seven RBIs and the New York Mets overpowered the Colorado Rockies 14-9.

Today’s birthdays: Brandon Drury 24; Ehire Adrianza 27; Tim Collins 26; J.D. Martinez 29; Dustin Molleken 32; Melvin Upton Jr. 32; Jesse Chavez 33.