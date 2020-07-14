AP Sportlight

July 15

1912 — Jim Thorpe wins the decathlon at the Stockholm Olympics. At the closing ceremony, Sweden’s King Gustav proclaims Thorpe the world’s greatest athlete.

1922 — Gene Sarazen closes with a 68 to beat out Bobby Jones and John Black for the U.S. Open golf championship.

1923 — Amateur Bobby Jones beats Bobby Cruikshank by two strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.

1945 — Byron Nelson defeats Sam Byrd in the final round to capture the PGA.

1961 — Arnold Palmer shoots a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title.

1967 — Argentina’s Roberto DeVicenzo wins the British Open by two strokes over defending champion Jack Nicklaus.

1972 — Lee Trevino wins his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.

1978 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.

1984 — Hollis Stacy wins her third U.S. Women’s Open golf title, beating Rosie Jones by one stroke.

1990 — Betsy King overcomes an 11-shot deficit over the final 33 holes to win her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open. Patty Sheehan blows an eight-shot lead over the final 23 holes.

1991 — Sandhi Ortiz-DelValle becomes the first woman to officiate a men’s professional basketball game, working a U.S. Basketball League game between the New Haven Skyhawks and the Philadelphia Spirit.

2000 — Lennox Lewis stops Francois Botha at 2:39 of the second round to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in London.

2005 — Michelle Wie misses a chance to play in the Masters when BYU junior Clay Ogden birdies four of the first five holes and never lets up in handing the 15-year-old high school junior a 5-and-4 loss in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur Public Links. The loss ends Wie’s hopes of winning the men’s Publinx, which would have allowed her to become the first woman to get an invitation to the Masters.

2007 — Se Ri Pak wins the Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic to tie an LPGA Tour record by winning the same tournament five times. Pak, also the Farr winner in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2003, matches Mickey Wright, who won the Sea Island Open in 1957-58, ’60, ’62-’63, and Annika Sorenstam, who has won the Samsung World Championship and Mizuno Classic five times each.

2007 — BYU star Daniel Summerhays becomes the first amateur winner in Nationwide Tour history. Summerhays scores a two-stroke victory over Chad Collins and Chris Nallen in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Invitational.

2007 — The Philadelphia Phillies lose their 10,000 game, 10-2 to St. Louis. The franchise, born in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later called the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fall to 8,810-10,000.

2010 — Rory McIlroy, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, ties the major championship record by shooting a 9-under 63 in the opening round of the British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

2010 — Caster Semenya wins her first race since being cleared to return to competition after undergoing gender tests, winning the 800 meters in a modest time against a weak field at a low-key meet in Finland.