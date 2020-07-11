AP Sportlight

July 12

1901 — Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox wins his 300th game with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia A’s.

1930 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open. Jones, who also won the British Open, the American Amateur and the British Amateur, becomes the only golfer to take all four events in the same year.

1954 — The Major League Baseball Players Association is founded.

1964 — Mickey Wright wins the U.S. Women’s Open for the fourth time by defeating Ruth Jessen by two strokes in a playoff.

1970 — Jack Nicklaus wins his second British Open, beating Doug Sanders by one stroke in an 18-hole playoff at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.

1975 — Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

1980 — Mary Decker has her fourth record-setting performance of the year, setting an American mark in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:01.17 at an international meet at Stuttgart.

1995 — Noureddine Morceli of Algeria shatters his world record for 1,500 meters at the Nikaia Grand Prix in Nice, France, with a time of 3:27.37. It is the second world record for Morceli in 10 days.

1998 — France wins soccer’s World Cup, beating heavily favored Brazil 3-0 in the championship match.

1999 — The U.S. men’s basketball team wins its sixth straight World University Games gold medal and 40th straight game — both records — by routing Yugoslavia 79-65 in the final.

2009 — Eun Hee Ji of South Korea sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, finishing off an even-par 71 to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Ji makes three birdies over the final six holes to finish at even-par 284. Candie Kung of Taiwan shoots a 2-under 69 to finish second at 1-over 285.

2012 — Every country competing at the London Games includes female athletes for the first time in Olympic history after Saudi Arabia agreed to send two women to compete in judo and track and field.

2014 — Mario Goetze volleys in the winning goal in extra time to give Germany its fourth World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Argentina. The win is Germany’s first as a united country. West Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

2015 — Novak Djokovic gets the better of Roger Federer at Wimbledon, beating him in four sets to win his third Wimbledon title and ninth Grand Slam championship. In a repeat of last year’s final, won by Djokovic in five sets, the top-ranked Serb overcomes the loss of seven set points in the second set and pulls away to beat the seven-time champion 7-6 (1), 6-7 (10), 6-4, 6-3.

2016 — Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer homers and drives in two runs, Royals teammate Salvador Perez also hits a two-run homer, and the American League wins its fourth consecutive All-Star Game, beating the NL 4-2.