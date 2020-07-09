AP Sportlight

July 10

1926 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open golf tournament for the second time with a 293 total.

1934 — Carl Hubbell strikes out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession, but the American League comes back to win the All-Star game 9-7 at the Polo Grounds.

1936 — Philadelphia’s Chuck Klein hits four home runs in a 9-6 10-inning victory over the Pirates at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field.

1951 — Britain’s Randy Turpin defeats Sugar Ray Robinson in 15 rounds to win the world middleweight title and give Robinson his second loss in 135 bouts.

1971 — Lee Trevino rebounds from a double-bogey on the next to last hole with a birdie on the final hole to win the 100th British Open by one stroke over Lu Liang-Huan. Trevino, who won the U.S. Open a month earlier, is the fourth golfer to win both championships in the same year, joining Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), and Ben Hogan (1953).

1976 — Johnny Miller shoots a 66 in the final round to beat 19-year-old Spaniard Seve Ballesteros by six strokes to take the British Open. Ballesteros shoots a 74 and ends tied for second place with Jack Nicklaus. It’s the fifth time Nicklaus is a runner-up in the British Open.

1992 — The Major Soccer League, the only major nationwide professional soccer competition in the United States, folds after 14 seasons.

1998 — Se Ri Pak posts the lowest LPGA Tour score with a 10-under-par 61 in the second round of the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic. Pak birdies five holes on each side, wrapping up the historic round with birdies on her last three holes and ending with a dramatic 20-foot birdie putt.

1999 — Team USA wins the Women’s World Cup over China in sudden death. The Americans win 5-4 in penalty kicks, with defender Brandi Chastain kicking in the game winner.

2008 — Kim Kirchen puts on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, becoming the first Luxembourg rider in 50 years to lead cycling’s showcase race. He finishes fifth in the sixth stage, which was won by Italy’s Riccardo Ricco.

2010 — Spain wins soccer’s World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands. A finals-record 11 yellow cards are handed out and the Dutch finish with 10 men. In the end, it’s Andres Iniesta breaking free and scoring a right-footed shot from 8 yards just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

2016 — Andy Murray wins his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court. Murray becomes the first British man since 1936 to win the singles title at the All England Club in 2013.