AP Sportlight

July 8

1889 — John L. Sullivan defeats Jake Kilrain in the 75th round in Richburg, Miss., for the U.S. heavyweight championship. It’s the last bare-knuckle boxing match before the Marquis of Queensbury rules are introduced.

1922 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Molla Bjurstedt Mallory 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth straight Wimbledon title.

1939 — Bobby Riggs beats Elwood Cooke in five sets to win Wimbledon.

1941 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a 7-5 victory in the All-Star Game at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium.

1967 — Billie Jean King sweeps three titles at Wimbledon. King beats Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4 for the singles title; teams with Rosie Casals for the women’s doubles title; and pairs with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.

1984 — John McEnroe routs Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree heat to win Wimbledon.

1990 — West Germany wins the World Cup, with Andreas Brehme scoring with six minutes to go for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.

1991 — Michael Stich upsets three-time champion Boris Becker to win the Wimbledon fin al 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

1994 — Boston shortstop John Valentin completes the 10th unassisted triple play in baseball history. The play comes in the sixth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1995 — Top-ranked Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

1996 — Switzerland’s Martina Hingis becomes the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in women’s doubles.

2000 — Venus Williams beats Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams is the first black women’s champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.

2006 — Amelie Mauresmo rallies from a set down to beat Justine Henin-Hardenne, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam championship. Mauresmo is the first French women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Suzanne Lenglen in 1925.

2007 — Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 for his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and 11th Grand Slam title, tying Bjorn Borg on both counts.

2010 — Paul Goydos becomes the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos puts together his 12-under round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic.

2012 — Roger Federer equals Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and wins his 17th Grand Slam title by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

2012 — Na Yeon Choi survives a triple bogey and a few more shaky moments on the back nine to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.

2014 — Germany hands Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stuns the host nation. Miroslav Klose scores a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half, and Germany goes on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.

__

July 9

1887 — Charles Comiskey of the St. Louis Browns becomes the first major leaguer to be paid for a product endorsement. The first baseman and manager is the spokesman for Menell’s Penetrating Oil.

1922 — Johnny Weissmuller is the first to swim the 100-meter freestyle under 1 minute as he breaks Duke Kahanamoku’s world record with a time of 58.6 seconds.

1940 — The National League registers the first shutout, 4-0, in the All-Star game.

1965 — Peter Thomson shoots a 285 at Royal Birkdale to win his fifth British Open title.

1966 — Jack Nicklaus wins the British Open with a 282 at Muirfield to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only men to win the four majors.

1967 — Mark Spitz and Catie Ball, both 17, swim to world records, and 14-year-old Debbie Meyer sets two records in one race in the Santa Clara International Invitational swim meet. Spitz sets a 100-meter butterfly record at 56.3 and Ball becomes the first U.S. swimmer to set a world record for the breaststroke with a 2:40.5 time for 200 meters. Meyer breaks the 800-meter freestyle record in 9 minutes, 35.8 seconds on the way to a record 18:11.1 in the 1,500.

1989 — Boris Becker and Steffi Graf claim a West German sweep of the Wimbledon singles crowns. Becker wins his third Wimbledon title in five years, rolling past defending champion Stefan Edberg 6-0, 7-6 (1), 6-4, while Graf takes her second straight championship over Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

1991 — South Africa is readmitted by the International Olympic Committee to the Olympic movement, ending decades of sports isolation and clearing the way for its participation in the 1992 Games.

1995 — Pete Sampras becomes the first American to win Wimbledon three straight years by beating Boris Becker in four sets.

2000 — Pete Sampras passes Roy Emerson for the most Grand Slam championships and ties Willie Renshaw, a player in the 1880s, for the most Wimbledon titles with a four-set victory over Pat Rafter. Sampras, winner of seven Wimbledon titles, 13 Grand Slam championships and 28 straight matches at Wimbledon, extends his mark there to 53-1 over the past eight years.

2001 — Goran Ivanisevic becomes one of Wimbledon’s most improbable champions, beating Patrick Rafter. Two points away from defeat, Ivanisevic rallies to beat Rafter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 and becomes the second player to win a Wimbledon singles title without being seeded.

2006 — Roger Federer ends a five-match losing streak to Rafael Nadal, winning 6-0, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3 to earn his fourth straight Wimbledon title and eighth Grand Slam championship. Nadal had beaten Federer in four finals this year.

2006 — Italy wins its fourth World Cup title winning the shootout 5-3, after a 1-1 draw. Outplayed for an hour and into extra time, the Italians win it after French captain Zinedine Zidane is ejected in the 107th for a vicious butt to the chest of Marco Materazzi.

2009 — Michael Phelps breaks the world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis. Phelps swims the two-lap final in 50.22 seconds, lowering Ian Crocker’s mark of 50.40 set at the 2005 world championships in Montreal.

2011 — Derek Jeter homers for his 3,000th hit, making him the first player to reach the mark with the New York Yankees. Jeter hit the milestone with a drive to left field with one out in the third inning off Tampa Bay’s David Price. He ties a career high going 5 for 5 and singling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win.

2013 — Chris Wondolowski scores a first-half hat trick in a 6-1 victory for the U.S. men’s national team over Belize in the opening round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Landon Donovan adds a goal and two assists, becoming the first player with at least 50 career goals and 50 assists for the U.S. national team.