AP Sportlight

June 25

1921 — Jock Hutchinson is the first American to win the British Open, a nine-stroke victory over Roger Wethered in a playoff.

1926 — Bobby Jones becomes the first amateur in 29 years to win the British Open. Jones finishes with a 291 total for a two-stroke over Al Watrous at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, England. It’s the first time an admission fee is charged for spectators.

1932 — Gene Sarazen wins the U.S. Open by shooting a 286, the lowest in 20 years.

1948 — Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.

1952 — Jim Turnesa wins the PGA Championship with a 1-up victory over Chick Harbert in the final round.

1966 — Buckpasser sets a world record in the 1-mile Arlington Classic in 1:32 3-5 and becomes the first 3-year-old to win more than $1 million.

1969 — Pancho Gonzalez, 41, wins the longest tennis match in Wimbledon history by beating Charles Pasarell in a 112-game match, 22-24, 1-6, 16-14, 6-3, 11-9. The match is played over two days and lasts 5 hours, 12 minutes.

1978 — In Buenos Aires, Argentina wins the FIFA World Cup beating Netherlands 3-1 after extra time.

1991 — Nine-time champion Martina Navratilova survives a first-round scare from Elna Reinach to win her record 100th singles match at Wimbledon.

1997 — The NHL continues its expansion, officially approving the addition of four teams during the next three years. The Nashville Predators are to begin play in the 1998-99 season as the League’s 27th team, followed one year later by the Atlanta Thrashers. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild take the ice in the 2000-01 season.

1999 — San Antonio wins its first NBA championship, defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 in Game 5 of the Finals. The Spurs, keyed by finals MVP Tim Duncan’s 31 points, becomes the first former ABA team to win the championship.

2006 — Bernard Lagat becomes the first runner in the history of the U.S. track and field championships to sweep the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, after winning the shorter race.

2008 — Fresno State captures its first national championship in a men’s sport with a 6-1 victory over Georgia in the decisive Game 3 of the College World Series finals. Steve Detwiler homers twice and drives in all six runs.

2012 — Five-time champion Venus Williams loses in the opening round of Wimbledon for the first time since 1997, falling 6-1, 6-3 to Elena Vesnina of Russia. She hadn’t lost in the first round at any Grand Slam tournament in 6 1/2 years.

2013 — UCLA wins its first national championship in baseball with an 8-0 win over Mississippi State.

2018 — James Harden of the Houston Rockets is voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after twice being runner-up, beating out four-time winner LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.