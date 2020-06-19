AP Sportlight

June 20

1936 – Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago.

1940 – Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.

1960 – Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.

1964 – Ken Venturi beats Tommy Jacobs by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.

1966 – Billy Casper beats Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1968 – The Night of Speed. In a span of 2 3/4 hours, the world record of 10 seconds for the 100 meters is broken by three men and tied by seven others at the AAU Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Jim Hines wins the first semifinal in a tight finish with Ronny Ray Smith, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier. Both runners are credited with a time of 9.9 seconds. Charlie Greene wins the second semifinal and then ties Hines’ 9.9 record in the final.

1976 – Jerry Pate, 22, wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Al Geiberger and Tom Weiskopf.

1980 – Roberto Duran wins a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal to win the world welterweight crown.

1982 – Tom Watson wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

1984 – Jockey Pat Day equals a thoroughbred racing record for an eight-race card when he wins seven races at Churchill Downs. Day’s only loss is in the fourth race.

1987 – Scott Simpson, with a final-round 2-under 68, beats Tom Watson by one stroke to win the U.S. Open.

1987 – The Dallas Sidekicks win the MISL title with a 4-3 overtime victory in the seventh game over the Tacoma Stars.

1993 – Lee Janzen holes a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and adds birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen ties Jack Nicklaus’ record 272 total and Lee Trevino’s four straight rounds in the 60′s.

1993 – John Paxson hits a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls win their third consecutive NBA title with a 99-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the finals.

1994 – Ernie Els of South Africa becomes the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second playoff hole.

2004 – Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closes with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory made possible when Phil Mickelson three-putts from 5 feet on the 17th.

2004 – Ken Griffey Jr. hits the 500th home run of his career, off Matt Morris, to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.

2006 – Dwyane Wade caps his magnificent playoffs with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92 as the Heat roar back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA finals in six games.

2009 – Wladimir Klitschko shows his dominance of the heavyweight division, stopping Ruslan Chagaev in the 10th round of a title fight before 61,000 fans at a German soccer stadium in Gelsenkirchen. The IBF and WBO champion adds the Ring Magazine belt to his haul.

2010 – Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland wins the U.S. Open, holding off France’s Gregory Havret to become the first European to win America’s national championship since 1970.