AP Sportlight

May 7

1938 — Lawrin, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Kentucky Derby by one length over Dauber.

1955 — Swaps, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Nashua.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their first NBA championship with a 114-100 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 5.

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1¾ lengths over Run Dusty Run.

1982 — A federal jury rules that the NFL violated antitrust laws when it unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the Oakland Raiders from moving to Los Angeles.

1988 — Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish to win the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 100th and 101st playoff goals in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

1994 — The Denver Nuggets, with a 98-94 overtime win against the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, become the first eighth-seeded playoff team to win a series. The Nuggets come back from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-5 series.

1995 — Reggie Miller scores eight points in the last 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.

1997 — The Montreal Expos set two National League records by scoring 18 runs in two consecutive innings. The Expos’ 13 runs in the sixth, an NL record, follows a five-run fifth inning as they beat the San Francisco Giants 19-3.

2005 — Giacomo, a 50-1 shot, defies the odds and wins the Kentucky Derby in a gigantic upset, running down a game Afleet Alex in the final strides and generating a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finishes second with Afleet Alex third in the largest Derby field since 20 started in 1984.

2005 — Dallas’ 116-76 victory over Houston is the most lopsided Game 7 score in NBA history. The Mavericks are the third team in playoff history to win a seven-game series after losing the first two games at home.

2006 — Ilya Bryzgalov ties an NHL rookie record with his third consecutive postseason shutout, blanking Colorado 3-0. He matches the record set by Toronto’s Frank McCool, who had three postseason shutouts in a row as a rookie against Detroit in 1945.

2010 — Before a record hockey crowd of 77,803, the United States loses to Germany 2-1 in the opening game of the world ice hockey championships. Felix Schutz scores the winning goal 21 seconds into overtime at Veltins Arena, ordinarily the home of the Schalke soccer team.

2011 — Justin Verlander throws his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander barely misses a perfect game. The only runner he allows came with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walks on a full count.

2014 — Russell Westbrook has a triple-double, Kevin Durant falls one assist short and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-101 to tie their Western Conference semifinal series at one win apiece. Westbrook has 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Durant has 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game with 1:21 remaining. It’s the first time in NBA history – regular season or postseason – that a pair of teammates each had at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a game.