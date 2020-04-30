AP Sportlight

May 1

1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitch 26 innings each in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.

1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, captures the Kentucky Derby by 3 1/2 lengths over Coaltown. It’s Citation’s toughest race in winning the Triple Crown.

1965 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 in Game 7 to capture the Stanley Cup.

1982 — Gato del Sol, ridden by Ed Delahoussaye, comes from last place in a field of 19 to take the Kentucky Derby. Gato del Sol, finishes 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Laser Light, who edged Reinvested by a neck for second.

1991 — Nolan Ryan pitches his seventh no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan faces 29 batters, striking out 16 and walking two.

1991 — Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics sets a major league record by stealing his 939th base, eclipsing Lou Brock’s career mark.

1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins become the 11th team in NHL history to rebound from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series, with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

1993 — Bruce Baumgartner wins his 11th straight national wrestling title by beating Joel Greenlee 6-0 in the 286-pound freestyle division at the U.S. championships in Las Vegas.

1999 — Charismatic, a 30-1 shot who ran in a claiming race in February, charges to victory in the 125th Kentucky Derby, giving trainer D. Wayne Lukas his third victory of the 1990s.

2003 — The three-time defending champion Lakers beat Minnesota 101-85 to win the series 4-2. It’s the 13th straight playoff series won under Phil Jackson. Jackson-coached teams have an NBA-record 25 consecutive series wins.

2004 — Smarty Jones splashes his way past Lion Heart in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Smarty Jones runs his record to 7-for-7 and becomes the first unbeaten Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977.

2006 — Detroit, the league leader in points this season, is eliminated in the first round for the third time in five postseasons after a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 6.

2006 — Memphis is sent to its third consecutive four-game sweep after a 102-76 loss to Dallas. The Grizzlies’ 12 consecutive playoff losses is an NBA record, six more losses than any NBA team had before its first victory.

2008 — Johan Franzen records his second hat trick in three games with three more goals and helps Detroit complete the four-game sweep of Colorado with an 8-2 win. His three goals makes him the first player with two hat tricks in one playoff series since Jari Kurri did it for Edmonton in 1985.

2010 — Jockey Calvin Borel steers Super Saver through the mud to win his third Kentucky Derby in four years, beating Lookin At Lucky by 2 1/2 lengths.