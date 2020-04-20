AP Sportlight

April 21

1951 — Bob Davies’ two foul shots and Jack Coleman’s layup give the Rochester Royals a 79-75 triumph over the New York Knicks in the seventh game of the NBA championship series.

1951 — The Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in five years as they beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the fifth game.

1975 — Bill Rodgers breaks the Boston Marathon record with a time of 2:09:55.

1980 — Bill Rodgers wins his third straight Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as women’s champion when it’s discovered she did not run the entire distance.

1994 — Eddie Murray sets a major league record with his 11th switch-hit home run game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6.

1995 — Defending champion Utah continues its domination of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, capturing its ninth national title since the event began in 1982 with a score of 196.650.

1996 — The Chicago Bulls wrap up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision over Washington. Jordan sets an NBA record by winning his eighth NBA scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.

2001 — Hasim Rahman flattens Lennox Lewis with a stunning right hand near the end of the fifth round to capture the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in Brakpan, South Africa.

2002 — Iva Majoli, ranked 58th in the world, becomes the lowest ranked player to win a top-tier tournament when she beats Patty Schnyder 7-6 (5), 6-4 for the championship of the Family Circle Cup, her first singles title since the 1997 French Open. It was the first top-tier tournament final between unseeded players.

2008 — Robert Cheruiyot of Kenya wins the Boston Marathon in 2:07:46 to become the fourth man to win the race four times. Ethiopia’s Dire Tune outkicks Alevtina Biktimirova after a back-and-forth final mile to win by 2 seconds in the closest finish in the history of the women’s race.

2012 — Phillip Humbler, Chicago White Sox, pitches a perfect game against the SeattleMariners.