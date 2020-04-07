AP Sportlight

April 8

1935 — Gene Sarazen gets a double eagle on the 15th hole to erase Craig Wood’s three-stroke lead and goes on to win the Masters.

1943 — The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep.

1956 — Jack Burke, Jr. comes back from eight strokes behind to beat Ken Venturi by one shot to take the Masters.

1971 — The first legal off-track betting system in the U.S. opens in New York City.

1974 — In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth’s career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting off Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.

1975 — Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the majors, debuts as player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. Robinson hits a home run in his first at-bat — as a designated hitter — to help beat the New York Yankees 5-3.

1989 — Alex English scores 26 points to become the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in eight straight seasons, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 110-106.

1990 — Nick Faldo becomes the second player to win consecutive Masters, beating Ray Floyd on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Faldo joins Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winner.

1993 — Miami’s Brian Shaw sets an NBA record with 10 3-pointers in a 117-92 victory over Milwaukee.

2001 — Tiger Woods claims the greatest feat in modern golf, winning the Masters for a sweep of the four majors in a span of 294 days. Woods, with his winning score of 16-under 272, captures the majors with a combined score of 65-under.

2006 — Wisconsin wins its sixth NCAA men’s ice hockey title and first since 1990 with a 2-1 victory over Boston College.

2007 — Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby finishes with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy for most points in a season. Crosby, 19, betters the mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 when he had 164 points for his first Art Ross in 1980-81. Crosby had 36 goals and 84 assists.

2007 — Zach Johnson makes three birdies on the back nine of Augusta National to close with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at the Masters.

2008 — Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Tennessee capture its eighth women’s NCAA championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford.

2009 — The Cleveland Cavaliers become the first NBA team with two 15-game winning streaks at home in the same season by beating Washington 98-86.

2012 — Bubba Watson wins the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen.

2013 — Luke Hancock makes all five of his 3-pointers and leads Louisville to its first NCAA basketball championship since 1986 with an 82-76 victory over Michigan. Rick Pitino becomes the first coach to win a championship at two schools, following his title at Kentucky in 1996.

2014 — UConn defeats Notre Dame 79-58, giving coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies a record ninth women’s national championship. The game is the first title matchup between two unbeatens in the history of college basketball.