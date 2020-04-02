AP Sportlight

April 3

1930 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup with a two-game sweep of the Boston Bruins.

1933 — Ken Doraty’s overtime goal gives the Toronto Maple Leafs and 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins in semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The goal comes at 1 hour, 44 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime.

1977 — Jean Ratelle of the Boston Bruins scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 7-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1982 — Buffalo’s Gil Perrault gets his 1,000th point, assisting during a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

1988 — Louisiana Tech rallies to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship, defeating Auburn 56-54.

1988 — Amy Alcott shoots a 1-under 71 to win the Dinah Shore by two shots over Colleen Walker.

1989 — Michigan beats Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA basketball championship. Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws with 3 seconds left for the Wolverines.

1993 — For the first time in its 157-year history, the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree is declared void because of a false start.

1993 — Jim Montgomery’s three goals in the third period carry Maine to a 5-4 comeback win over Lake Superior State for the NCAA hockey title.

1994 — Charlotte Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gives North Carolina a 60-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.

1994 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in baseball’s first Sunday night opener, marking the start of a new era with three divisions and a different playoff format.

1995 — UCLA wins its first national basketball championship in 20 years and record-11th NCAA title, keeping Arkansas from repeating with an 89-78 victory.

2002 — Utah sets an NBA record by clinching its 17th straight winning season after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 99-87.

2004 — St. Louis clinches its 25th consecutive NHL playoff berth, the longest in major league sports, with a 4-1 win over Nashville.

2006 — Joakim Noah dominates UCLA with 16 points, nine rebounds and a record seven blocks to key a 73-57 blowout for Florida’s first national title in men’s basketball.

2007 — After a nine-year title drought, Tennessee and coach Pat Summitt are NCAA champions. The Lady Vols capture an elusive seventh national title, beating Rutgers 59-46.

2008 — Jamar Butler finishes with 19 points and assists in his final college game, leading Ohio State to a 92-85 win over Massachusetts for the NIT title.

2008 — Alex Ovechkin breaks Luc Robitaille’s single-season NHL record for most goals by a left wing with his 64th and 65th scores to lead Washington to a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

2010 — David Haye mounts a successful first defense of his WBA heavyweight title after punishing John Ruiz for nine rounds in Manchester, England.

2010 — Bernard Hopkins wins a brutal unanimous decision over Roy Jones Jr. in their long-delayed rematch, avenging his loss from their fight nearly 17 years earlier.

2011 — Stacy Lewis holds off defending champion Yani Tseng to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship by three strokes, earning her first LPGA Tour title in the year’s first major. Lewis shoots a 3-under 69 to finish at 13-under 275.

2011 — Texas A&M upsets its second straight top-seeded team in the NCAA women’s tournament to advance to its first national championship game. Tyra White drives the length of the court to give Texas A&M the go-ahead layup and a 63-62 victory over Stanford. Skylar Diggins scores 28 points and Notre Dame upsets Connecticut 72-63, ending the brilliant career of Maya Moore and the Huskies’ quest for a third straight national championship.

2012 — Brittney Griner scores 26 points and grabs 13 rebounds to help Baylor finish off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the women’s national championship game. Baylor becomes the first team in NCAA history to win 40 games.