AP Sportlight

April 1

1920 — The Ottawa Senators defeat the Seattle Metropolitans 6-1 to capture the NHL Stanley Cup, three games to two.

1938 — Joe Louis knocks out Harry Thomas in the fifth round in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title.

1940 — Gov. Herbert Lehman of New York signs the Dunnigal bill, which legalizes pari-mutuel wagering and outlaws bookmakers at the state’s racetracks.

1972 — The first collective players’ strike in major league history begins. It lasts 12 days and cancels 86 games.

1973 — Boston’s John Havlicek makes 24 field goals and finishes with 54 points, sending the Celtics past Atlanta 134-109 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

1984 — Southern California beats Tennessee 72-61 for the NCAA women’s basketball title.

1985 — Villanova shocks Georgetown with a 66-64 victory to win the NCAA basketball title. The Wildcats, led by Dwayne McClain’s 17 points, shot 79%, hitting 22 of 28 shots and making 22 of 27 free throws.

1989 — Jim McAllister of Glassboro State hits four home runs and drives in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.

1990 — Betsy King holds on for a two-stroke victory over Kathy Postlewait, taking the LPGA Dinah Shore tournament for the second time in four years.

1990 — Wisconsin wins its fifth NCAA hockey championship since 1973, downing Colgate 7-3.

1991 — Duke ends years of frustration with a 72-65 victory over Kansas for its first national title in five championship-game appearances and nine trips to the Final Four.

1992 — A week before the Stanley Cup playoffs, NHL players strike for the first time in the league’s 75-year history.

1996 — Kentucky wins its first national title in 18 years with a 76-67 victory over Syracuse. Tony Delk, voted the outstanding player, finishes with 24 points and ties the championship game record with seven 3-pointers.

2000 — Michelle Kwan wins her third world title by pushing through all seven triple jumps. She defeats Russians Irina Slutskaya and last year’s champion, Maria Butyrskaya.

2002 — With Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter leading the way, Maryland wins its first national championship with a 64-52 victory over Indiana.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky plays Kentucky State in baseball on April Fools’ Day, and the score is no joke: Eastern Kentucky led 49-1 when the teams stop after five innings. The winners began substituting during their 22-run first inning.

2010 — Dayton denies last year’s national champs another title, with the Flyers beating North Carolina 79-68 to win the NIT. Marcus Johnson scores 20 points and reserve guard Paul Williams adds 16 points for Dayton, which captures its third NIT title and first since 1968.

2011 — Jarome Iginla scores his second goal of the game with 5:03 left to reach 1,000 points and help Calgary rally past St. Louis 3-2.

2012 — Sun Young Yoo wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, earning her first major title after I.K. Kim misses a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation.