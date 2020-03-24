AP Sportlight

March 25

1934 — Horton Smith wins the first Masters, beating Craig Wood by one stroke.

1947 — Holy Cross, led by George Kaftan, defeats Oklahoma 58-47 in the NCAA basketball championship.

1958 — Sugar Ray Robinson regains the middleweight title for a record fifth time with a 15-round decision over Carmen Basilio.

1961 — Cincinnati ends Ohio State’s 32-game winning streak with a 70-65 win in the NCAA basketball championship. In the third-place game, St. Joseph’s beats Utah 127-120 in quadruple -overtime.

1967 — UCLA, led by sophomore Lew Alcindor’s 20 points, tops Dayton 79-64 for the NCAA championship.

1972 — Bill Walton scores 24 points to carry UCLA to an 81-76 victory over Florida State and the NCAA title. The Bruins finish with a 30-0 record and increase their winning streak to 45 straight.

1972 — Maryland downs Niagara 100-69 in the NIT championship, becoming the first team to score 100 points in the tournament final.

1990 — Pat Bradley becomes the first LPGA player to reach $3 million in career earnings with a one-stroke victory in the $500,000 Turquoise Classic. Bradley, with career earnings of $3,059,768, makes a 2-foot par putt on the final hole to beat Ayako Okamoto.

1995 — Mike Tyson is released from a Plainfield, Ind., prison after serving three years for rape.

2006 — Sixteen-year-old American Kimmie Meissner scores a big upset to capture figure skating’s world championships. U.S. champion Sasha Cohen falls apart again in the free skate, winding up third overall behind Japan’s Fumie Suguri.

2007 — Cullen Jones becomes the rare black swimmer to claim a world championship, teaming with Michael Phelps, Neil Walker and Jason Lezak on a U.S. squad that wins the 400-meter freestyle relay at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia.

2008 — Tennessee gives coach Pat Summitt her 100th NCAA Tournament win, a 78-52 rout of host Purdue. The win sends the Lady Vols to the NCAA regional semifinals.

2011 — The Southwest Regional is the first regional n NCAA men’s basketball history with three double-digit seeded teams in the semifinals. Virginia Commonwealth, an 11th seed, beats 10th seed Florida State 72-71 in overtime, and the top-seeded Kansas defeats No. 12 seed Richmond 77-57 in the region’s other semifinal.

2012 — In the NBA’s first quadruple-overtime game since 1997, Joe Johnson scores 37 points and Josh Smith adds 22 to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Utah 139-133. The four overtimes tie for the third-longest game in NBA history.