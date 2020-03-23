AP Sportlight

March 24

1936 — Detroit’s Mud Bruneteau ends the longest game in NHL history with a goal after 116 minutes, 30 seconds (six overtimes) to edge the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

1941 — Long Island University wins the NIT championship with a 56-42 victory over Ohio.

1945 — NYU rallies from a ten-point deficit with two minutes to go to force overtime and goes on to win an NCAA Tournament semifinal 70-65 over Ohio State.

1956 — San Francisco’s Bill Russell has 26 points and 27 rebounds to lead the Dons to an 83-71 win over Iowa and their second straight national title and 55th consecutive victory, then an NCAA record.

1962 — Paul Hogue scores 22 points and grabs 19 rebounds and Tom Thacker adds 21 points to lead Cincinnati to a 71-59 victory over Ohio State for its second NCAA basketball championship.

1970 — Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers wins his only NBA scoring title, averaging 31.2 points.

1973 — Kansas City-Omaha’s Nate Archibald becomes the first player to lead the NBA in scoring (34.0 ppg.) and assists (11.4 apg.) in the same season.

1975 — Muhammad Ali knocks out Chuck Wepner in the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Cleveland.

1975 — Princeton becomes the first Ivy League school to win the NIT with an 80-69 win over Providence.

1979 — Indiana State, led by Larry Bird, advances to the NCAA championship game by defeating DePaul 76-74. Bird has 35 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

1980 — Louisville beats UCLA 59-54 to win the NCAA basketball title.

1992 — Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux becomes the 36th player in NHL history with 1,000 points, getting an assist in the second period of the Penguins‘ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

1994 — Kansas State’s Askia Jones scores 62 points in 28 minutes in a 115-77 victory over Fresno State in the NIT quarterfinals. Jones shoots 18-for-25 from the floor, including 14-for-18 on 3-pointers, and 12-for-16 from the line.

2013 — Florida Gulf Coast beats San Diego State 81-71 to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

2017 — Devin Booker scores 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics get 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlast the Phoenix Suns 130-120.

2018 — Nathan Chen completes six quadruple jumps in the free program to become the first U.S. winner of the men’s world figure skating title since 2009.

2018 — Loyola Chicago, seeded No. 11, romps to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State to cap a startling run through a bracket-busting regional. The South is the first regional in tournament history in which the top four seeds — including overall No. 1 Virginia — are knocked out on the opening weekend.