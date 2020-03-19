AP Sportlight

March 20

1897 — Yale beats Penn 32-10 in New Haven, Conn., in the first men’s intercollegiate basketball game.

1939 — In a game of unbeaten teams, Long Island U. defeats Loyola of Chicago 44-32 to win the National Invitation Tournament.

1940 — Springfield College makes only eight of 63 shots from the field against Indiana, setting the NCAA Division I men’s tournament record for both fewest field goals made and lowest field-goal shooting percentage.

1954 — In the first televised NCAA championship game, La Salle defeats Bradley 92-76 and sets a record for most points in the title game.

1965 — Gail Goodrich’s 42 points lead UCLA to a 91-80 victory over Michigan in the NCAA basketball championship.

1965 — St. John’s sends Joe Lapchick out a winner, beating Villanova 55-51 to win its fifth National Invitation Tournament championship.

1965 — Bill Bradley scores 58 points to lead Princeton to a 118-82 rout of Wichita State in the NCAA third-place game. UCLA beats Michigan 91-80 to win its second national championship.

1968 — Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons finishes the season averaging 27.1 points, becoming the first guard in 20 years to lead the NBA in scoring.

1969 — Less than two months after she becomes the first woman to ride in a pari-mutuel race in America, Diane Crump rides her first winner at Gulfstream Park.

1971 — Milwaukee’s Lew Alcindor is voted the NBA’s MVP for the first of a record-breaking six times. Alcindor averaged 31.7 points and 16 rebounds.

1976 — Boston’s John Havlicek becomes the first NBA player to score more than 1,000 points per season for 14 consecutive years.

1988 — Mike Tyson knocks out Tony Tubbs in the second round to retain his world heavyweight title in Tokyo.

1994 — Jockey Penny Chavez returns to the winner’s circle after a 19-year break from the saddle. The 42-year-old rider wins aboard Singer Slew, a 50-1 longshot, at Turfway Park, Florence, Ky.

2003 — Shaquille O’Neal becomes the 28th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Sacramento.

2005 — Liz Johnson becomes the first woman to advance to the championship match of a Professional Bowlers Association tour event but loses by 27 pins to Tommy Jones in the final of the PBA Banquet Open.

2005 — LeBron James, 20, becomes the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, when he scores 56 in the Cavaliers’ 105-98 loss to the Raptors.

2006 — Japan beats Cuba 10-6 in the title game of the inaugural World Baseball Classic.

2009 — Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria becomes the first ski jumper to win 13 World Cup events and reach more than 2,000 points in a season.

2010 — Northern Iowa pulls off one of the biggest NCAA upsets in years by knocking No. 1 overall seed Kansas with a 69-67 win.

2010 — Wladimir Klitschko knocks out Eddie Chambers in the 12th and final round to retain his WBO and IBF heavyweight belts in Duesseldorf, Germany.