AP Sportlight

Feb. 21

1931 — The Chicago White Sox play the New York Giants in the first major league night game. The 10-inning exhibition is played in Houston.

1952 — The Boston Celtics and the Fort Wayne Pistons tip off at midnight in a “Milkman’s Special” following an Ice Follies performance at Boston Garden. Bob Cousy of the Celtics scores 24 points in front 2,368 fans in an 88-67 win.

1952 — Dick Button performs the first triple jump in a figure skating competition.

1953 — In the longest game in college basketball in history, Niagara beats Siena 88-81 in six overtimes.

1960 — Philadelphia Warriors rookie Wilt Chamberlain sets an NBA record with his fourth 50-point game of the season, scoring 58 in a 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.

1970 — Bobby Hull scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in the Chicago Black Hawks’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.

1970 — Pete Maravich scores 64 points in LSU’s 121-105 loss to Kentucky in which Dan Issel scores 51 for the Wildcats.

1976 — New York’s Red Holzman becomes the second NBA coach, after Red Auerbach, to win 500 games with a 102-98 victory over New Orleans.

1980 — Speedskater Eric Heiden sets his fourth straight Olympic record by winning the 1,500-meter race in 1:55.44 at the Lake Placid Games.

1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi wins America’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating since 1976. Midori Ito of Japan takes the silver and Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S. wins bronze.

1993 — The West defeats the East 135-132 in overtime in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Utah’s John Stockton (15 assists) and Karl Malone (28 points) become the first players from the same NBA team to share the All-Star Game MVP award.

2002 — U.S. figure skater Sarah Hughes jumps from fourth to first to win the Olympic gold medal, with teammate Michelle Kwan taking the bronze. … The American women lose 3-2 in a gold-medal hockey game to a Canadian team it had beaten eight consecutive times.

2014 — Mikaela Shiffrin, 18, of the U.S. becomes the youngest winner of an Olympic slalom.

2016 — Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by inches. The margin of victory is 0.011 seconds, the closest in race history…. Anthony Davis scores a franchise-record 59 points and adds 20 rebounds, sending the New Orleans Pelicans past the Detroit Pistons 111-106.

2018 — Sofia Goggia of Italy wins the women’s Olympic downhill, with Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze. At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest Olympic female medalist in Alpine skiing. … The U.S. wins its first Olympic gold medal in women’s cross-country skiing, and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian by taking bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. … The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Calgary Flames 7-3 to move to the top the NHL standings with 84 points, a record for an expansion team in its inaugural season.