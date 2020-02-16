AP Sportlight

Feb. 17

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer. Denneny scores his 143rd goal to surpass Joe Malone in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

1924 — Johnny Weissmuller sets a world record in the 100-yard freestyle swim with a time of 52.4 seconds.

1926 — In a tournament at the Carlton Club in Cannes, France, Suzanne Lenglen beats Helen Wills 6-3, 8-6 in their only tennis match against each other.

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 67 points and grabs 28 rebounds in a 128-121 lost to the Hawks at St. Louis.

1968 — The Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Massachusetts.

1974 — Richard Petty wins his second straight Daytona 500. It’s the fifth Daytona 500 title for Petty, who also won in 1964, 1966, 1971 and 1973.

1992 — Raisa Smetanina wins a gold medal with the Unified Team in the 20-kilometer cross-country relay to set the career Winter Olympic Games medal record with 10. Smetanina, 39, also becomes the oldest champion and the first to win a medal in five straight Winter Games.

1994 — San Antonio’s David Robinson records the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Spurs’ 115-96 win over Detroit.

1998 — The U.S. women’s hockey team wins the sport’s first Olympic gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Canada.

1999 — Australia’s Susie O’Neill shatters swimming’s oldest record, breaking the 200-meter butterfly world mark with a time of 2:05.37 in a World Cup short-course meet at Malmo, Sweden. O’Neill breaks the record of 2:05.65 set by Mary T. Meagher of the United States in 1981.

2001 — Arnold Palmer, 71, becomes the first player to shoot his age in a PGA Tour event since Sam Snead did 22 years ago. Palmer finishes the fourth round of the Bob Hope Classic with a 1-under 71.

2010 — Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso capture gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s Olympic downhill at Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s the first time since 1984 that the United States captures the top two spots in a women’s alpine skiing event.

2019 — Kevin Durant has 31 points and seven rebounds, LeBron James adds 19 points and Team LeBron overcomes a big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat Team Giannis 178-164 in the NBA All-Star game.