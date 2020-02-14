AP Sportlight

Feb. 16

1961 — Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scores 57 points to lead the Lakers over the Detroit Pistons 129-106.

1969 — Alex Delvecchio of the Detroit Red Wings gets his 1,000th point with an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

1972 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Lakers becomes the first player in NBA history to reach the 30,000-point mark during a 110-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

1992 — Martina Navratilova becomes the career singles titles leader by beating Jana Novotna in the final of the Virginia Slims of Chicago. Navratilova, with her 158th career singles championship, passes Chris Evert, who retired in 1989.

1992 — Chicago’s Michel Goulet becomes the 17th NHL player to score 500 goals, getting one in the first period of the Blackhawks’ 5-5 tie with Calgary.

1997 — Jeff Gordon, 25, becomes the youngest winner of the Daytona 500 after Dale Earnhardt crashes 12 laps from the end to prolong his Daytona 500 jinx.

2005 — The NHL becomes the first time a major pro sports league in North America loses an entire season to a labor dispute.

2017 — Lowell Bailey upsets the pre-race favorites in the men’s individual competition to become the first American biathlete to win gold at the world championships. Bailey edges Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic and three-time world champion Martin Fourcade of France.

2019 — Campbell’s Chris Clemons becomes the ninth player in Division-I men’s basketball to reach the 3,000-point mark for his career. Clemons finished with a game-high 28 points in a 76-71 loss to Presbyterian.

Feb. 17

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer. Denneny scores his 143rd goal to surpass Joe Malone in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

1924 — Johnny Weissmuller sets a world record in the 100-yard freestyle swim with a time of 52.4 seconds.

1926 — In a tournament at the Carlton Club in Cannes, France, Suzanne Lenglen beats Helen Wills 6-3, 8-6 in their only tennis match against each other.

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 67 points and grabs 28 rebounds in a 128-121 lost the the Hawks at St. Louis.

1968 — The Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Massachusetts.

1974 — Richard Petty wins his second straight Daytona 500. It’s the fifth Daytona 500 title for Petty, who also won in 1964, 1966, 1971 and 1973.

1992 — Raisa Smetanina wins a gold medal with the Unified Team in the 20-kilometer cross-country relay to set the career Winter Olympic Games medal record with 10. Smetanina, 39, also becomes the oldest champion and the first to win a medal in five straight Winter Games.

1994 — San Antonio’s David Robinson records the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Spurs’ 115-96 win over Detroit.

1998 — The U.S. women’s hockey team wins the sport’s first Olympic gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Canada.

1999 — Australia’s Susie O’Neill shatters swimming’s oldest record, breaking the 200-meter butterfly world mark with a time of 2:05.37 in a World Cup short-course meet at Malmo, Sweden. O’Neill breaks the record of 2:05.65 set by Mary T. Meagher of the United States in 1981.

2001 — Arnold Palmer, 71, becomes the first player to shoot his age in a PGA Tour event since Sam Snead did 22 years ago. Palmer finishes the fourth round of the Bob Hope Classic with a 1-under 71.

2010 — Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso capture gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s Olympic downhill at Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s the first time since 1984 that the United States captures the top two spots in a women’s alpine skiing event.

2019 — Kevin Durant has 31 points and seven rebounds, LeBron James adds 19 points and Team LeBron overcomes a big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat Team Giannis 178-164 in the NBA All-Star game.

Feb. 18

1924 — Theresa Weld Blanchard wins her sixth and final U.S. Figure Skating championship. Sherwin Badger wins his fifth straight and final men’s title.

1928 — At Moritz, Switzerland, Sonja Henie becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion. At 15 years and 315 days, easily beats Austria’s Fritzi Burger and American Beatrix Loughran.

1932 — Sonja Henie wins her sixth straight World Figure Skating title.

1951 — Manhattan District Attorney Frank S. Hogan orders the arrest of three CCNY basketball players on bribery charges, and two professional gamblers and two intermediaries in a game-fixing scandal that involves college teams across the country.

1961 — Bob Pettit of St. Louis scores 57 points, the highest scoring game of his great career, in a 141-138 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

1973 — Richard Petty wins his fourth Daytona 500. It’s Petty’s 149th career Winston Cup/Grand National victory.

1978 — Fifteen competitors travel to Waikiki to take on the first Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon. The triathlon of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-miles marathon is won by Gordon Haller in 11 hours and 46 minutes.

1986 — San Antonio’s Alvin Robertson records the second quadruple-double in NBA history, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the Spurs’ 120-114 win over Phoenix.

1990 — Dale Earnhardt blows a tire with one mile remaining in the Daytona 500, giving unheralded Derrike Cope the biggest upset in stock car racing history.

1994 — After numerous Olympic setbacks, American speedskater Dan Jansen breaks his jynx by winning the gold in the 1000-meter race at the Lillehammer Winter Games. Jansen finishes in 1:12.43 with an unexpected world record.

1995 — Utah guard John Stockton becomes the first NBA player with 10,000 assists in a 108-98 victory over the Boston Celtics.

2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, is killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tries to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.

2006 — Shani Davis becomes the first black athlete to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history, capturing the men’s 1,000-meter speedskating race. Joey Cheek makes it a 1-2 American finish.

2010 — Figure skater Evan Lysacek becomes the first U.S. man to win the Olympic gold medal since Brian Boitano in 1988, shocking everyone with an upset of defending champion Evgeni Plushenko.

2012 — Shenneika Smith’s 3-pointer from the wing with 8 seconds left lifts St. John’s to a 57-56 win over No. 2 Connecticut, snapping the Huskies‘ 99-game home court winning streak. It’s the Huskies’ first home loss to an unranked opponent in nearly 19 years.

2013 — Brittney Griner scores 25 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to help No. 1 Baylor rally past third-ranked Connecticut 76-70.

2018 — Christian Coleman breaks the world indoor record in the 60 meters in 6.34 seconds to win his first U.S. title in the final event of the USA Track & Field Indoor National Championships.

Feb. 19

1928 — Canada wins the gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Canada, represented by the 1926 Toronto University team, beats Sweden 11-0, Britain 14-0 and Switzerland 13-0 in the final round.

1955 — Bernie Geoffrion of the Montreal Canadiens scores five goals in a 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

1977 — Rod Gilbert of the New York Rangers gets his 1,000th career point with a goal in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

1982 — Atlanta’s 127-122 four-overtime win over Seattle equals the fourth-longest game in NBA history and the second-longest since the institution of the 24-second clock.

1984 — Phil and Steve Mahre of the United States become the first brothers to finish 1-2 in an Olympic event, the men’s slalom, at the Winter Games in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. The Soviet Union beats Czechoslovakia 2-0 to win the gold medal in hockey.

1993 — Wendel Suckow edges two-time world champion Georg Hackl of Germany by 0.106 seconds to capture the first world luge championship medal of any kind for the United States.

1994 — Speedskater Bonnie Blair wins the fourth gold of her Olympic career with her third consecutive 500-meter victory.

2000 — Vancouver’s Mark Messier, who contributes two assists, collects the 2,000th point of his career in the Canucks’ 3-1 victory over Ottawa. The 2,000 points includes the NHL playoffs and a brief stint in the defunct World Hockey Association, in which he had one goal and 10 assists.

2002 — In Salt Lake City, bobsledders Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers give the United States 21 medals in the Winter Games. Flowers becomes the first black athlete in history to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

2005 — Lindsay Kennedy becomes the first woman to play in a Major Indoor Soccer League game. Kennedy, a St. Louis forward, participates in the final 76 seconds of Milwaukee’s 7-3 win over the Steamers at Savvis Center.

2005 — Schreiner ends its NCAA-record losing streak at 83 games, beating Sul Ross State 75-69 in a women’s basketball game. It’s the Division III Mountaineers first win since Jan. 17, 2002, when they also beat Sul Ross.

2006 — The East rallies from 21 points down for a 122-120 victory over the West in the NBA All-Star Game. Cleveland’s LeBron James scores 29 points, making the 21-year-old star the youngest MVP in the game’s history.

2012 — American star Hannah Kearney’s all-discipline record for consecutive FIS World Cup victories ends at 16 with a semifinal loss in a dual moguls event at Naeba, Japan. Kearney’s streak began in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 2011.

2012 — Steven Holcomb and brakeman Steve Langton win the two-man bobsled in Lake Placid, N.Y., the first time the U.S. captures this event at the world championships.

2017 — Anthony Davis has an All-Star Game for the record books, scoring 52 points, 10 more than Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star record that had stood for 55 years, and the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.

2019 — Mikaela Shiffrin wraps up the season-long slalom World Cup title, three days after winning her record fourth straight world title in the discipline. It’s Shiffrin’s 57th career win and 14th of the season, matching the record for most World Cup victories in a single campaign, set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in the 1990s.

Feb. 20

1951 — In the wake of the college point-shaving scandal, Long Island University drops basketball and all other intercollegiate sports. LIU revives basketball in 1957.

1971 — En route to a record 76-goal season, Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes the first player to score his 50th goal in February, but the Bruins lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.

1974 — Gordie Howe, the NHL’s career scoring leader, comes out of retirement and signs a $1 million, four-year contract to play with the Houston Aeros of the WHA and his two sons, Mark and Marty.

1976 — Muhammad Ali beats Jean-Pierre Coopman with a fifth-round knockout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico to defend his world heavyweight title.

1988 — In Calgary, Alberta, Brian Boitano of the United States wins the men’s Olympic figure skating gold medal on a technical merit tiebreaker and nearly flawless free skating performance.

1998 — Tara Lipinski, 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion in history, jumping over fellow teen and U.S. teammate Michelle Kwan to take the gold. Lipinski, at 15 years, 8 months and 10 days, is two months younger than Sonja Henie was in her 1928 victory.

2000 — Defending Winston Cup champ Dale Jarrett wins his third Daytona 500 in eight years, passing surprise contender Johnny Benson for the lead four laps from the end.

2005 — Jeff Gordon grabs the lead from Dale Earnhardt Jr., then holds off Kurt Busch and Earnhardt in extra laps to win his third Daytona 500.

2006 — Tanith Belbin and partner Ben Agosto snap the U.S. medals drought in the Olympic figure skating dance competition with a silver. Belbin and Agosto win the first dance medal for the United States since the bronze won by Colleen O’Connor and James Millns in 1976.

2009 — Lindsey Van of the United States nails a perfect second jump to become the first women’s ski jumping world champion. Women’s ski jumping debuts at this year’s Nordic skiing world championships in Liberec, Czech Republic. Todd Lodwick wins the opening Nordic combined event to give the United States two golds in one day. Before Van’s victory, the United States had not won a gold at a Nordic skiing worlds since 2003, when Johnny Spillane took a Nordic combined sprint.

2011 — Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne wins the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest race, in only his second Sprint Cup start. Just one day after his birthday, Bayne holds off Carl Edwards by 0.118 seconds and becomes the youngest Daytona 500 winner.

2011 — Kobe Bryant wins his record-tying fourth All-Star game MVP award in front of his hometown fans, scoring 37 points and propelling the West to a 148-143 victory over the East in the NBA All-Star game.

2016 — Lindsey Vonn clinches a record 20th World Cup crystal globe title and surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. It’s Vonn’s record eighth downhill title — adding to four overall globes plus five in super-G and three in combined. Sweden’s Stenmark held the previous record of 19 globes established from 1975 to 1984.

2018 — South Korea wins the penalty-filled women’s 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Italy took silver and the Netherlands earns bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time. China and Canada are penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver. The Dutch won the B final in 4:03.471, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by South Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

2019 — Duke’s freshman sensation Zion Williamson is knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game with a knee sprain after his Nike shoe blows out during the top-ranked Blue Devils‘ opening possession. Luke Maye takes full advantage of the freak injury to Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 at Durham.

Feb. 21

1931 — The Chicago White Sox meet the New York Giants in the first major league night game. The 10-inning exhibition is played in Houston.

1952 — The Boston Celtics and the Fort Wayne Pistons tip off at midnight in a “Milkman’s Special” following an Ice Follies performance at Boston Garden. Bob Cousy of the Celtics scores 24 points in front 2,368 customers in a 88-67 win.

1952 — Dick Button performs the first triple jump in a figure skating competition.

1953 — In the longest game in college basketball in history, Niagara beats Siena, 88-81 in six overtimes.

1960 — Philadelphia Warriors rookie Wilt Chamberlain sets an NBA record with his fourth 50-point game of the season, scoring 58 in a 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.

1970 — Bobby Hull scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in the Chicago Black Hawks’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.

1970 — Pete Maravich scores 64 points but Louisiana State still loses to Kentucky, 121-105. Dan Issel scores 51 for the Wildcats.

1976 — New York’s Red Holzman becomes the second NBA coach, after Red Auerbach, to win 500 games with a 102-98 victory over New Orleans.

1980 — Speedskater Eric Heiden sets his fourth straight Olympic record by winning the 1500-meter race in 1:55.44 at the Lake Placid Games.

1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi wins America’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating since 1976. Midori Ito of Japan takes the silver and Nancy Kerrigan of the United States wins bronze.

1993 — The West defeats the East 135-132 in overtime in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Utah’s John Stockton (15 assists) and Karl Malone (28 points) become the first players from the same NBA team to ever share the All-Star Game MVP award.

2002 — U.S. figure skater Sarah Hughes jumps from fourth to first to win the Olympic gold after a near-flawless performance, leaving teammate Michelle Kwan to settle for a bronze. The powerful Americans lose a 3-2 gold medal game to a Canadian team that it had beaten eight consecutive times in women’s ice hockey.

2014 — Mikaela Shiffrin makes Alpine skiing history as the youngest ever winner of an Olympic slalom gold medal. The 18-year-old American finishes 0.53 seconds faster than Austrian Marlies Schild.

2016 — Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by inches at the finish line. The margin of victory is 0.011 seconds, the closest in race history.

2016 — Anthony Davis scores a franchise-record 59 points and adds 20 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 111-106.

2018 — Sofia Goggia of Italy wins the women’s Olympic downhill, with Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze. Vonn finishes 0.47 seconds behind Goggia. At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games. The record was held by Austria’s Michaela Dorfmeister, who was just shy of her 33rd birthday when she won the downhill and the super-G at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

2018 — The United States wins its first Olympic gold medal in women’s cross-country skiing, and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time by taking bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins win the women’s team sprint freestyle race, outsprinting more heralded teams from Sweden and Norway. Bjoergen and teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla win the bronze medal. Bjoergen wins her 14th career medal at the Winter Olympic Games, passing Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjourndalen for the most ever.

2018 — Alex Tuch scores the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights pulls away for a 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. The win moves the Golden Knights back atop the NHL standings with 84 points — a record for an expansion team in its inaugural season — one point ahead of Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay.

Feb. 22

1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship.

1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500.

1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes the first female jockey to win a race at an American thoroughbred track when she rides Cohesian to a neck victory over Reely Beeg in the ninth race at Charles Town in West Virginia.

1975 — Madison Square Garden hosts its first women’s collegiate basketball game. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship game, defending national champion Immaculata beats Queens College 65-31, before a crowd of 11,969.

1980 — The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scores the game-winning goal midway through the final period.

1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny each score eight points as the Quebec Nordiques beat the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter scores four goals and four assists and Aaron has three goals and five assists.

1988 — Hersey Hawkins scores 63 points as Bradley beats Detroit 122-107. Archie Tullos scores 49 points for the Titans.

1988 — Bonnie Blair wins America’s second gold medal at the Winter Olympics in world-record time, beating Christa Rothenburger of East Germany by .02 seconds in the 500-meter speed skating.

1993 — Glenn Anderson becomes the 36th NHL player with 1,000 points, picking up a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-1.

1998 — Bjorn Dahlie, the Norwegian cross-country skiing great, extends his Winter Olympics record by picking up his 12th medal, and record eighth gold, in the last race of Nagano — the 50-kilometer.

2006 — Gene Bess becomes the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 games when Three Rivers Community College beat Forest Park 77-60.

2008 — Lindsey Vonn clinches the World Cup downhill title, becoming the first American woman to claim the crown since Picabo Street in 1996. Nadia Styger of Switzerland wins the race at Whistler, British Columbia with Vonn finishing 0.01 behind Styger.

2008 — The Indy Racing League and the Champ Car World Series sign a deal to unify the two American open-wheel circuits, bringing them under the umbrella of the IRL.

2010 — Caltech ends its 310-game conference losing streak in men’s basketball beating Occidental College 46-45 in its season finale. The Division III Beavers had lost every Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game they had played since Jan. 23, 1985.

2013 — American teenager Sarah Hendrickson wins the women’s ski jumping title at the Nordic skiing world championships held in Val Di Fiemme, Italy. The 18-year-old Hendrickson becomes the second American to win the world championship after Lindsey Van won the inaugural event in 2009 in Liberec, Czech Republic.

2014 — Marit Bjoergen wins her sixth career gold medal by leading a Norwegian sweep in the women’s 30-kilometer cross-country race. Bjoergen becomes the most decorated female Winter Olympian in history with 10 total medals and six gold, including three in Sochi and three from Vancouver. Two other women — Stafania Belmondo of Italy and Soviet skier Raisa Smetanina — also have 10 medals, but fewer golds.

2016 — Tennessee’s 31-year run in the Women’s Top 25 ends. The Lady Vols streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll is over as Tennessee falls out of the Top 25. The streak started Feb. 17, 1985. UConn, which is ranked No. 1 for the 200th time, have currently been ranked for 428 consecutive weeks.

2018 — The U.S. women’s hockey team ends a 20-year gold medal drought by beating archrival Canada 3-2 in a shootout thriller at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

2018 — Drexel overcomes a 34-point first-half deficit to set the men’s Division I record and beats Delaware 85-83. Delaware led 53-19 with 2:36 remaining in the first half and had a 56-29 lead at halftime.