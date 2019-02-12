AP Sportlight

Feb. 17

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer. Denneny scores his 143rd goal to surpass Joe Malone in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

1924 — Johnny Weissmuller sets a world record in the 100-yard freestyle swim with a time of 52.4 seconds.

1926 — In a tournament at the Carlton Club in Cannes, France, Suzanne Lenglen beats Helen Wills 6-3, 8-6 in their only tennis match against each other.

1928 — Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom defends his 1920 and 1924 Olympic figure skating title with Austrian Willy Bockl finishing in second place as he did four years earlier.

1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Gus Dorazio in the second round at the Convention Hall in Philadelphia to defend his world heavyweight title.

1955 — Mike Souchak establishes the PGA 72-hole scoring record with a 257 at the Texas Open. Souchak starts with a record-tying 60 at San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park course and ends with a 27-under-par, besting the previous low score for a 72-hole event by two shots.

1968 — The Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Mass.

1974 — Richard Petty wins his second straight Daytona 500. It’s the fifth Daytona 500 title for Petty, who also won in 1964, 1966, 1971 and 1973.

1992 — Raisa Smetanina wins a gold medal with the Unified Team in the 20-kilometer cross-country relay to set the career Winter Olympic Games medal record with 10. Smetanina, 39, also becomes the oldest champion and the first to win a medal in five straight Winter Games.

1994 — San Antonio’s David Robinson records the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Spurs’ 115-96 win over Detroit.

1998 — The U.S. women’s hockey team wins the sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. Sandra Whyte scores on an empty-netter with 8 seconds left to give the United States a 3-1 victory over Canada.

1999 — Australia’s Susie O’Neill shatters swimming’s oldest record, breaking the 200-meter butterfly world mark with a time of 2:05.37 in a World Cup short-course meet at Malmo, Sweden. O’Neill broke the record of 2:05.65 set by Mary T. Meagher of the United States in 1981.

2010 — Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso captures gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s Olympic downhill at Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s the first time since 1984 that the United States captures the top two steps in a women’s alpine skiing event.

2013 — Danica Patrick wins the Daytona 500 pole, becoming the first woman to secure the top spot for any Sprint Cup race.

2014 — Meryl Davis and Charlie White win the gold medal in ice dance, the first Olympic title in the event for the United States.

2018 — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu becomes the first man to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title since Dick Button in 1952.

Feb. 18

1928 — At Moritz, Switzerland, Sonja Henie becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion. At 15 years and 315 days, easily beats Austria’s Fritzi Burger and American Beatrix Loughran.

1932 — Sonja Henie wins her sixth straight World Figure Skating title.

1944 — One day after playing in a high school basketball game, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall signs with the Cincinnati Reds.

1951 — Manhattan District Attorney Frank S. Hogan orders the arrest of three CCNY basketball players on bribery charges, and two professional gamblers and two intermediaries in a game-fixing scandal that involves college teams across the country.

1973 — Richard Petty wins his fourth Daytona 500. Petty gets two breaks when Cale Yarborough blows his engine on the 153rd lap and Baker blows his engine with 15 miles to go.

1978 — Fifteen competitors, including founder U.S. Naval Commander John Collins, travel to Waikiki to take on the first Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon. The triathlon of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-miles marathon is won by Gordon Haller in 11 hours and 46 minutes.

1986 — San Antonio’s Alvin Robertson records the second quadruple-double in NBA history, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the Spurs’ 120-114 win over Phoenix.

1990 — Dale Earnhardt blows a tire with one mile remaining in the Daytona 500, giving unheralded Derrike Cope the biggest upset in stock car racing history.

1994 — After numerous Olympic setbacks, American speedskater Dan Jansen breaks his jinx by winning the gold in the 1000-meter race at the Lillehammer Winter Games.

1995 — Utah guard John Stockton becomes the first NBA player with 10,000 assists in a 108-98 victory over the Boston Celtics.

2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, is killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tries to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.

2006 — Shani Davis becomes the first black athlete to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history, capturing the men’s 1,000-meter speedskating race. Joey Cheek makes it a 1-2 American finish at the Turin Games.

2010 — Figure skater Evan Lysacek becomes the first U.S. man to win the Olympic gold medal since Brian Boitano in 1988, shocking everyone with an upset of defending champion Evgeni Plushenko.

2012 — Shenneika Smith’s 3-pointer from the wing with 8 seconds left lifts St. John’s to a 57-56 win over No. 2 Connecticut, snapping the Huskies’ 99-game home court winning streak. It’s the Huskies’ first home loss to an unranked opponent in nearly 19 years.

2013 — Brittney Griner scores 25 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to help No. 1 Baylor rally past third-ranked Connecticut 76-70. Griner is the eighth player in Division I history to reach the milestone.

2017 — Mikaela Shiffrin wins a third straight slalom title at the ski world championships to retain her unbeaten record at major events. The 21-year-old American beats home crowd favorite, Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. Shiffrin’s gold medal streak in slalom includes each world championships she entered, starting in 2013, and the 2014 Olympics. Her victory gives the United States its first world title at St. Moritz in the 10th of 11 medal events.

2018 — LeBron James scores 29 points and hits the go-ahead layup with 34.5 seconds to play, winning his third All-Star Game MVP award while his hand-picked team rallies to win an uncommonly entertaining showcase, beating Team Stephen 148-145. For the first time in All-Star Game history, the league abandons the traditional East-West format used since 1951 and allows team captains James and Stephen Curry to choose their own rosters.

Feb. 19

1928 — Canada wins the gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Canada, represented by the 1926 Toronto University team receives a bye to the final round. In the final round, the Canadians beat Sweden 11-0, Britain 14-0 and Switzerland 13-0.

1955 — Bernie Geoffrion of the Montreal Canadiens scores five goals in a 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

1977 — Rod Gilbert of the New York Rangers gets his 1,000th career point with a goal in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

1982 — Atlanta’s 127-122 four-overtime win over Seattle equals the fourth-longest game in NBA history and the second-longest since the institution of the 24-second clock.

1984 — Phil and Steve Mahre of the United States become the first brothers to finish 1-2 in an Olympic event, the men’s slalom, at the Winter Games in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. The Soviet Union beats Czechoslovakia 2-0 to win the gold medal in hockey.

1993 — Wendel Suckow edges two-time world champion Georg Hackl of Germany by 0.106 seconds to capture the first world luge championship medal of any kind for the United States.

1994 — Speedskater Bonnie Blair wins the fourth gold of her Olympic career with her third consecutive 500-meter victory.

2000 — Vancouver’s Mark Messier, who contributed two assists, collects the 2,000th point of his career in the Canucks’ 3-1 victory over Ottawa. The 2,000 points includes the NHL playoffs and a brief stint in the defunct World Hockey Association, in which he had one goal and 10 assists.

2002 — Bobsledders Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers give the United States 21 medals in the Salt Lake City Games. Flowers becomes the first black athlete in history to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

2012 — American star Hannah Kearney’s all-discipline record for consecutive FIS World Cup victories ends at 16 with a semifinal loss in a dual moguls event at Naeba, Japan. Kearney’s streak began in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 2011.

2012 — Steven Holcomb and brakeman Steve Langton win the two-man bobsled in Lake Placid, N.Y., the first time the U.S. captures this event at the world championships.

2014 — Norway wins the first Olympic mixed relay in biathlon at the Sochi Games and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian ever with 13 medals. Ted Ligety wins the giant slalom with a dominating performance, becoming the first American man to win two Olympic gold medals in Alpine skiing.

2017 — Anthony Davis has an All-Star Game for the record books, scoring 52 points, 10 more than Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star record that had stood for 55 years, and the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.

Feb. 20

1887 — The International Association, the first minor league baseball association, is organized in Pittsburgh.

1951 — In the wake of the college point-shaving scandal, Long Island University drops basketball and all other intercollegiate sports. LIU revives basketball in 1957.

1971 — En route to a record 76-goal season, Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes the first player to score his 50th goal in February, but the Bruins lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.

1972 — Larry Brown of the Denver Rockets set ABA records for assists in a game (23), half (18) and quarter (10) during a 146-123 win over the Pittsburgh Condors at Denver.

1974 — Gordie Howe, the NHL’s career scoring leader, comes out of retirement and signs a $1 million, four-year contract to play with the Houston Aeros of the WHA and his two sons, Mark and Marty.

1976 — Muhammad Ali beats Jean-Pierre Coopman with a fifth-round knockout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico to defend his world heavyweight title.

1988 — In Calgary, Alberta, Brian Boitano of the United States wins the men’s Olympic figure skating gold medal on a technical merit tiebreaker and nearly flawless free skating performance.

1993 — Julio Cesar Chavez records a fifth-round TKO over Greg Haugen in a WBC super lightweight title bout before a record crowd of 130,000 at Mexico City’s Aztec Stadium.

1998 — Tara Lipinski, 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion in history, jumping over fellow teen and U.S. teammate Michelle Kwan to take the gold. Lipinski, at 15 years, 8 months and 10 days, is two months younger than Sonja Henie was in her 1928 victory.

2000 — Defending Winston Cup champ Dale Jarrett wins his third Daytona 500 in eight years. Jarrett’s win matches Bobby Allison’s total, leaving him trailing only Cale Yarborough with four and Richard Petty with seven.

2006 — Tanith Belbin and partner Ben Agosto snap the U.S. medals drought in the Olympic figure skating dance competition with a silver. Belbin and Agosto win the first dance medal for the United States since the bronze won by Colleen O’Connor and James Millns in 1976.

2009 — Lindsey Van of the United States nails a perfect second jump to become the first women’s ski jumping world champion. Women’s ski jumping debuts at this year’s Nordic skiing world championships in Liberec, Czech Republic. Todd Lodwick wins the opening Nordic combined event to give the United States two golds in one day.

2011 — Kobe Bryant wins his record-tying fourth All-Star game MVP award in front of his hometown fans, scoring 37 points and propelling the West to a 148-143 victory over the East in the NBA All-Star game.

2016 — Lindsey Vonn clinches a record 20th World Cup crystal globe title and surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. It’s Vonn’s record eighth downhill title — adding to four overall globes plus five in super-G and three in combined. Sweden’s Stenmark held the previous record of 19 globes established from 1975 to 1984.

2018 — South Korea wins the penalty-filled women’s 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics. China and Canada are disqualified. Italy takes silver and the Netherlands earns bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time.

Feb. 21

1931 — The Chicago White Sox meet the New York Giants in the first major league night game. The 10-inning exhibition is played in Houston.

1952 — The Boston Celtics and the Fort Wayne Pistons tip off at midnight in a “Milkman’s Special” following an Ice Follies performance at Boston Garden. Bob Cousy of the Celtics scores 24 points in front 2,368 fans in a 88-67 win.

1952 — Dick Button performs the first triple jump in a figure skating competition.

1953 — In the longest game in college basketball in history, Niagara beats Siena, 88-81 in six overtimes.

1960 — Philadelphia Warriors rookie Wilt Chamberlain sets an NBA record with his fourth 50-point game of the season, scoring 58 in a 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.

1970 — Bobby Hull scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in the Chicago Black Hawks’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.

1970 — Pete Maravich scores 64 points but Louisiana State still loses to Kentucky, 121-105. Dan Issel scores 51 for the Wildcats.

1976 — New York’s Red Holzman becomes the second NBA coach, after Red Auerbach, to win 500 games with a 102-98 victory over New Orleans.

1980 — Speedskater Eric Heiden sets his fourth straight Olympic record by winning the 1500-meter race in 1:55.44 at the Lake Placid Games.

1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi wins America’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating since 1976. Midori Ito of Japan takes the silver and Nancy Kerrigan of the United States wins bronze.

2002 — U.S. figure skater Sarah Hughes jumps from fourth to first to win the Olympic gold after a near-flawless performance, leaving teammate Michelle Kwan to settle for a bronze. The powerful Americans lose a 3-2 gold medal game to a Canadian team that it had beaten eight consecutive times in women’s ice hockey.

2014 — Mikaela Shiffrin makes Alpine skiing history as the youngest ever winner of an Olympic slalom gold medal. The 18-year-old American finishes 0.53 seconds faster than Austrian Marlies Schild.

2018 — The United States wins its first Olympic gold medal in women’s cross-country skiing, and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time by taking bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins win the women’s team sprint freestyle race, outsprinting more heralded teams from Sweden and Norway. Bjoergen and teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla win the bronze medal. Bjoergen wins her 14th career medal at the Winter Olympic Games, passing Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjourndalen for the most ever.

2018 — Sofia Goggia of Italy wins the women’s Olympic downhill, with Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze. Vonn finishes 0.47 seconds behind Goggia. At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

Feb. 22

1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship.

1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500.

1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes the first female jockey to win a race at an American thoroughbred track when she rides Cohesian to a neck victory over Reely Beeg in the ninth race at Charles Town in West Virginia.

1975 — Madison Square Garden hosts its first women’s collegiate basketball game. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship game, defending national champion Immaculata beats Queens College 65-31, before a crowd of 11,969.

1980 — The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scores the game-winning goal midway through the final period.

1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny each score eight points as the Quebec Nordiques beat the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter scores four goals and four assists and Aaron has three goals and five assists.

1988 — Hersey Hawkins scores 63 points as Bradley beats Detroit 122-107. Archie Tullos scores 49 points for the Titans.

1988 — Bonnie Blair wins America’s second gold medal at the Winter Olympics in world-record time, beating Christa Rothenburger of East Germany by .02 seconds in the 500-meter speed skating.

1990 — Lionel Simmons scores 27 points to move into fourth place of the NCAA Division I scoring list at 3,024 and becomes the fifth player to score 3,000 points as the Explorers beat Manhattan 100-60.

1993 — Glenn Anderson becomes the 36th NHL player with 1,000 points, picking up a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-1.

1998 — Bjorn Dahlie, the Norwegian cross-country skiing great, extends his Winter Olympics record by picking up his 12th medal, and record eighth gold, in the last race of Nagano — the 50-kilometer.

2006 — Tiger Woods wins the first nine holes — seven of them with birdies — to close out Stephen Ames as early as mathematically possible, 9 and 8, during the first round of the Match Play Championship.

2006 — Gene Bess becomes the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 games when Three Rivers Community College beat Forest Park 77-60.

2008 — Lindsey Vonn clinches the World Cup downhill title, becoming the first American woman to claim the crown since Picabo Street in 1996. Nadia Styger of Switzerland wins the race at Whistler, British Columbia with Vonn finishing 0.01 behind Styger.

2010 — Caltech ends its 310-game conference losing streak in men’s basketball beating Occidental College 46-45 in its season finale.

2013 — American teenager Sarah Hendrickson wins the women’s ski jumping title, defeating Sara Takanashi of Japan at the Nordic skiing world championships held in Val Di Fiemme, Italy. The 18-year-old Hendrickson becomes the second American to win the world championship after Lindsey Van won the inaugural event in 2009 in Liberec, Czech Republic.

2016 — Tennessee’s 31-year run in the Women’s Top 25 ends. The Lady Vols streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll is over as Tennessee falls out of the Top 25. The streak started Feb. 17, 1985.

2018 — The U.S. women’s hockey team ends a 20-year gold medal drought by beating archrival Canada 3-2 in a shootout thriller at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

2018 — Drexel overcomes a 34-point first-half deficit to set the men’s Division I record and beats Delaware 85-83. Delaware led 53-19 with 2:36 remaining in the first half and had a 56-29 lead at halftime.

Feb. 23

1935 — George “The Iceman” Woolf makes history, riding Azucar to victory in the inaugural Santa Anita Handicap. Azucar beats such greats as Equipoise and Twenty Grand in the first $100,000 horse race.

1938 — Joe Louis knocks out Nathan Mann in the third round to defend his world heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.

1960 — Carol Heiss captures the first gold medal for the United States in the Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley, Calif., winning the figure skating event.

1968 — Wilt Chamberlain becomes first player to score 25,000 points in the NBA.

1980 — Eric Heiden wins his fifth gold medal and shatters the world record by six seconds in 10,000-meter speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. His time is 14:28.13.

1985 — Indiana coach Bob Knight is ejected five minutes into the Hoosiers’ 72-63 loss to Purdue when he throws a chair across the court. Knight, after two fouls called on his team, is hit with his first technical. While Purdue was shooting the technical, Knight picks up a chair from the bench area and throws it across the court, earning his second technical.

1987 — Seattle’s Nate McMillan sets an NBA rookie record with 25 assists to lead the SuperSonics over the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112.

1991 — North Carolina becomes the first team in NCAA basketball history to win 1,500 games with a 73-57 victory over Clemson.

2002 — The Americans end nearly a half-century of Olympic frustration for the U.S. men’s bobsled team, driving to the silver and bronze medals in the four-man race at the Salt Lake Olympic Games.

2007 — Tiger Woods’ winning streak on the PGA Tour, which began in July, comes to a shocking end. Woods fails to notice a ball mark in the line of his 4-foot birdie putt that would have won his third-round match against Nick O’Hern. Woods misses, then loses in 20 holes when O’Hern saves par with a 12-foot putt at the Accenture Match Play Championship.

2013 — Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche makes history just by stepping into the UFC cage. Rousey wins the UFC’s first women’s bout, beating Carmouche on an armbar, her signature move, with 11 seconds left in the first round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 157.

2014 — Canada defends its Olympic men’s hockey title with a 3-0 victory over Sweden. Canada becomes the only repeat Olympic champ in the NHL era and the first team to go unbeaten through the Olympic tournament since the Soviet Union in Sarajevo in 1984.

2014 — Russia, the host country of the Winter Olympics, finishes with 33 medals overall and 13 gold. It’s the first time Russia topped both medals tables since the breakup of the Soviet Union. The U.S. wins 28 total, including nine gold.

2014 — Jason Collins becomes the first openly gay athlete in the United States four major pro leagues, playing 10 scoreless minutes with two rebounds and five fouls in the New Jersey’s 108-102 victory of the Los Angeles Lakers.

2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a rain-delayed Daytona 500, a decade after his first victory in the “Great American Race.” Earnhardt snaps a 55-race winless stretch that dated to 2012. It also ends a frustrating sequence at Daytona International Speedway that had seen him finish second in three of the previous four 500s.

