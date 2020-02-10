AP Sportlight

Feb. 11

1949 — Willie Pep becomes the first boxer in the 126-pound class to regain a lost championship with a 15-round unanimous decision over Sandy Saddler at Madison Square Garden.

1952 — Philadelphia’s Paul Arizin scores 26 points to win MVP honors and lead the East team to a 108-91 win over the West in the second NBA All-Star game.

1957 — The NHL Players Association is created, with Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings elected president.

1970 — The Atlanta Hawks score 97 points, the most in the second half of an NBA game, en route to a 155-131 win at San Diego.

1971 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores his 500th goal in the Canadiens’ 6-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

1973 — The Philadelphia 76ers lose to the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 to set an NBA record for the most consecutive losses in a season at 20.

1988 — Wayne Gretzky gets his NHL-record ninth 100-point season. Gretzky scores a goal and has two assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 7-2 victory at Vancouver to give him 101 points. He passes Marcel Dionne, who had eight seasons.

1990 — Mike Tyson loses for the first time when James “Buster” Douglas knocks him out in the 10th round and captures the heavyweight championship in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

1992 — Anfissa Reztsova wins the 7.5-kilometer biathlon to become the first woman to capture gold medals in two Winter Olympic sports. She skied the final 5-kilometer leg on the Soviet Union’s winning 20K cross-country relay team in the 1988 Olympics.

2000 — Boston’s Ray Bourque becomes the second defenseman and ninth NHL player to reach 1,500 points. Bourque scores for the Bruins in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

2001 — Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury rally the Eastern Conference a 111-110 NBA All-Star victory. Iverson scores 15 of his 25 points in the final nine minutes, and Marbury hits two 3-pointers in the final 53 seconds to help the East recover from a 21-point deficit.

2007 — The Boston Celtics lose their franchise-record 18th straight game. Ricky Davis’ jumper from the corner with 0.2 seconds remaining lifts the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 109-107 victory.

2007 — Anja Paerson takes the downhill to become the first skier to win gold medals in all five disciplines at the world championships. Paerson, who also won the super-G and combined titles earlier in the week, won gold medals in the giant slalom at the last two worlds and one in the slalom in 2001.

2011 — The Cavaliers stop their NBA-record losing streak at 26 games with a 126-119 victory in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antawn Jamison scores 35 points, including a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in OT for Cleveland.

2017 — Henrik Lundqvist makes 32 saves for his 400th career win in the New York Rangers’ 4-2 decision over the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

2019 — Russell Westbrook sets an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scores 47 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111. Westbrook breaks a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.