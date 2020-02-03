AP Sportlight

Feb. 4

1861 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat Charter Oak 36-27 in a baseball game in New York played on frozen Litchfield Pond in Brooklyn, with the players wearing ice skates.

1924 — The first Winter Olympics close in Chamonix, France. Sixteen countries competed in 17 events from seven sports.

1932 — The Winter Olympics open in Lake Placid, N.Y., the first Winter Games in the U.S.

1957 — Joe McCarthy and Sam Crawford are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1969 — The 24 major league owners unanimously select Bowie Kuhn as commissioner for a one-year term at a salary of $100,000.

1971 — The Baseball Hall of Fame establishes a separate section for players from the old Negro leagues. In July, Commissioner Bowie Kuhn and Hall of Fame President Paul Kirk scrap plans for the separate section.

1976 — U.S. District Court Judge John Oliver upholds the ruling of arbitrator Peter Seitz that declared Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally free agents.

1977 — Rick Martin scores two goals in the third period, including the winning goal with less than two minutes to play, to lead the Wales Conference to a 4-3 win over the Campbell Conference in the NHL All-Star Game at Vancouver.

1979 — Denver’s David Thompson scores 25 points to lead the West Conference to a 134-129 victory over the East at the 1979 NBA All-Star Game in Detroit.

1986 — The Wales Conference beats the Campbell Conference 4-3 in overtime on Bryan Trottier’s goal. Edmonton’s Grant Fuhr, who plays the first period and a half and stops all 15 shots, is the MVP. The last player from the losing All-Star team to be MVP was Billy Smith of the Islanders in 1978.

1987 — Stars & Stripes, skippered by Dennis Conner, sweeps Kookaburra III 4-0 at Fremantle, Australia, to bring sailing’s America’s Cup back to the U.S.

1991 — Cooperstown slams shut its doors on Pete Rose when the Hall of Fame’s board of directors votes 12-0 to bar players on the permanently ineligible list from consideration.

1997 — Mario Lemieux scores his 600th goal, an empty netter, to help the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

2001 — The usually high-scoring NHL All-Star game outdoes itself when the North America team beats the World squad 14-12. Boston’s Bill Guerin has three goals and two assists to win the MVP award.

2003 — Jaromir Jagr scores three goals, including his 500th, for his 11th career hat trick in Washington’s 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

2007 — Peyton Manning is 25-of-38 for 247 yards and a touchdown, rallying Indianapolis to a 29-17 Super Bowl victory over Chicago in the South Florida rain. Tony Dungy becomes the first black coach to win the championship, beating friend and protege Lovie Smith in a game that featured the first two black coaches in the Super Bowl.

2012 — Lindsey Vonn captures her 50th World Cup victory, winning the downhill with temperatures plunging to minus 13 on the demanding Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

2018 — The Philadelphia Eagles win a shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Foles, the backup quarterback, leads a 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go. Then the defense makes two final stands to win 41-33.