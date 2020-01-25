AP Sportlight

Jan. 26

1913 — Jim Thorpe gives up his track medals from the 1912 Olympics because he had played professional sports. He was paid $25 for playing in a semipro baseball game.

1924 — Charles Jewtraw of the U.S. wins the first Winter Olympic gold medal, capturing the 500-meter speedskating in 44.0 seconds. The “Winter Sports Week” in Chamonix and Haute-Savoie, France has 16 events.

1960 — Pete Rozelle is chosen NFL commissioner, elected on the 23rd ballot.

1986 — The Chicago Bears win their first NFL championship since 1963 by setting a Super Bowl-record for points in defeating the New England Patriots 46-10.

1991 — Houston guard Vernon Maxwell joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson and George Gervin as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points or more in a quarter. Maxwell scores 30 of his career-high 51 points in the fourth period to help Houston beat Cleveland 103-97.

1992 — The Washington Redskins win their third Super Bowl in 10 years. They beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24, running up 24 straight points after a scoreless first quarter.

1996 — Three years after she won her last Grand Slam title on the same Center Court, Monica Seles wins her fourth Australian Open crown. Seles beats Germany’s Anke Huber 6-4, 6-1 for her ninth major championship.

1997 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots 35-21 in the Super Bowl. Brett Favre finds Andre Rison for a 54-yard touchdown on the Packers’ second offensive play, then throws an 81-yard TD pass to Antonio Freeman in the second quarter. Desmond Howard, the first special teams MVP, scores on a 99-yard kickoff return to put away the Patriots.

2002 — Jennifer Capriati produces the greatest comeback in a Grand Slam final to defeat Martina Hingis and successfully defend her Australian Open title. Capriati saved four match points before winning 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

2003 — Tampa Bay beats Oakland 48-21 in the first Super Bowl matchup of the NFL’s best offense against the best defense. The Buccaneers, led by Dexter Jackson’s two interceptions, dominate the Raiders. Dwight Smith returns his two interceptions, including a 50-yarder to complete the scoring with 2 seconds left.

2019 — Naomi Osaka wins the Australian Open for a second consecutive Grand Slam title, edging Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4. The victory allows the 21-year-old Osaka to become the first tennis player from Japan to reach No. 1.

2019 — Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. win a World Cup women’s bobsled race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, ending Germany’s 24-race winning streak in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races going back to last season.

2019 — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany wins her fourth luge gold medal in Winterberg, Germany. Counting team events and sprint races, she is the winner of more world championship gold medals (nine) than any other woman in luge history.