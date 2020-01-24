AP Sportlight

Jan. 25

1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title.

1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France.

1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to keep the world heavyweight title.

1945 — Larry MacPhail, Dan Topping and Del Webb buy the New York Yankees for $2.8 million.

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors sets a rookie record with 58 points in a 127-117 triumph over the Detroit Pistons. Chamberlain also grabs 42 rebounds.

1968 — Bob Seagren sets an indoor pole vault record in the Millrose Games at New York’s Madison Square Garden — 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

1972 — Eddie Woods of Oral Roberts grabs 30 rebounds in a 109-95 victory over Louisiana Tech.

1981 — Jim Plunkett’s two first-quarter touchdown passes, including a Super Bowl-record 80-yard strike to running back Kenny King, leads the Oakland Raiders to a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1987 — The New York Giants win the Super Bowl with a 39-20 rout of the Denver Broncos. The Giants, trailing 10-9 at halftime, score 30 points in the second half to set a Super Bowl record. Phil Simms completes a record 10 straight passes and 22 of 25 attempts overall.

1991 — Brett Hull scores two goals to become the third player in NHL history to score 50 goals in less than 50 games (49). Hull adds two assists to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 9-4 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

1993 — American sumo wrestler Chad Rowan is awarded the ancient Japanese sport’s highest rank, making him the first foreign “yokozuna.” The 6-foot-8, 455-pound former basketball player from Honolulu is the 64th person to hold the top rank.

1998 — John Elway and the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl, beating the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Terrell Davis, selected the MVP, rushes for 157 yards scores on three 1-yard touchdown runs, including the winner with 1:45 left.

2003 — Serena Williams survives an error-filled match to beat older sister Venus 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open for her fourth straight major championship.

2009 — Travis and Chavis Holmes become the highest-scoring twins in Division I history. The 6-foot-4 brothers from Virginia Military Institute combine for 47 points to total 3,262 points, moving them 10 points past former VMI twins Ramon and Damon Williams.

2013 — Hall of Fame jockey Russell Baze rides his 50,000th thoroughbred race. The 54-year-old rider finishes third in the sixth race at Golden Gate Fields near San Francisco. Baze has 11,839 victories from his 50,000 mounts, both North American racing records.

2014 — Li Na, 31, beats Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 6-0 in the Australian Open final to become the oldest woman to win the title there in the Open era.

2014 — Kate Hansen becomes the first American in nearly 17 years to win a World Cup singles luge race, prevailing at the season finale in Sigulda, Latvia. She’s the first World Cup luge winner for the U.S. since Cameron Myler won in 1997. It’s the first time since 1988 no German medaled in a women’s singles race — Germany’s top three sliders did not compete.

2015 — Mike Krzyzewski becomes the first NCAA Division I men’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories. No. 5 Duke rallies past St. John’s 77-68 at Madison Square Garden.

2015 — John Tavares of the New York Islanders matches a record with four goals, and Team Toews beats Team Foligno 17-12 in the highest-scoring NHL All-Star game.

2019 — Alysa Liu, six months before her 14th birthday, becomes the youngest winner of an individual title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Tara Lipinski won the nationals at 14 in 1997; Scott Allen also was 14 when he won in 1964.