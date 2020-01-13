AP Sportlight

Jan. 14

1943 — Montreal’s Alex Smart scores three goals in his first NHL game and leads the Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks.

1962 — Margaret Smith wins her third straight Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jan Lehane.

1968 — The Green Bay Packers win their second straight Super Bowl. Bart Starr, the game’s MVP, completes 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards.

1973 — The Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games, beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 in the Super Bowl to become the only undefeated team in NFL history.

1990 — Joe Montana sets an NFL record by throwing his 30th and 31st postseason touchdown passes, sending the San Francisco 49ers past the Los Angeles Rams 30-3 in the NFC championship game. Terry Bradshaw had thrown 30.

1990 — John Elway passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and the Denver Broncos advance to their fourth Super Bowl with a 37-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC championship game.

2000 — Jock Callander of the Cleveland Lumberjacks sets an IHL scoring record during the team’s 5-4 victory over Houston. Callander’s goal gives him 1,383 career points to break the 30-year-old record held by Len Thornson.

2001 — Led by Kerry Collins’ five touchdown passes, the New York Giants reach their first Super Bowl in a decade with a 41-0 romp past the Minnesota Vikings — the biggest rout in NFC championship history.

2003 — Pat Summitt becomes the first women’s college basketball coach to win 800 Division I games when her Tennessee Lady Vols beat DePaul 76-57.

2006 — Johnny Weir win’s his third straight title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and Sasha Cohen takes the women’s division.

2007 — Julia Mancuso and Lindsey Kildow capture the top two places in a World Cup super-combi and Resi Stiegler just misses making it an American sweep. The 1-2-4 finish in Austria is a first for American women in World Cup alpine skiing.

2012 — Tom Brady throws a record-tying six touchdown passes, five in the first half and three to Rob Gronkowski, to lead the New England Patriots to a 45-10 win over Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos in the divisional playoffs.

2012 — Alex Smith completes a 14-yard touchdown pass to Vernon Davis with 9 seconds left just after Drew Brees put the Saints ahead, and the resurgent San Francisco 49ers capitalize on five New Orleans turnovers for a 36-32 playoff victory.

2017 — Top-ranked UConn breaks its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48. Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-0) surpass the record of 90 his team first accomplished more than six years ago.

2018 — Minnesota beats New Orleans 29-24 on the game’s final play to advance to the NFC championship. With no timeouts left, Case Keenum drops back with 10 seconds to go from his 39 and throws a 25-yard pass down the right sideline. Stefon Diggs jumps to make the catch, while Marcus Williams rolls awkwardly underneath Diggs during an ill-fated attempt at a tackle. With four seconds left on the clock, Diggs holds his ground, keeps his feet in bounds and races untouched into the end zone.

2019 — James Harden scores a season-high 57 points to carry the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 112-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden extends his streak of 30-point games to 17 by halftime, pouring in 36 points over the first two quarters to put Houston on top.